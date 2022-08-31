Former racing trainer and jumps jockey appears in court on sex charges

UPDATED, Wednesday, 10.45am:
Former Hamilton racing trainer and international jumps jockey Craig Thornton appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with sex offences.
His case was adjourned to a committal mention in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 16.
Mr Thornton's charges include attempted rape.
Monday: A south-west racing industry participant in his 50s has been charged with sex offences.
A Racing Victoria spokesman said stewards were aware of charges issued by Victoria Police against a licensed racing person.
"Stewards have asked the licensed person to show cause as to why they should be permitted to participate in the industry prior to the charges being heard," he said.
"The individual has relinquished their licence as of last Friday.
"Any further questions regarding the charges should be directed to Victoria Police."
Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team members confirmed the man had been charged with five offences.
He is expected to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
