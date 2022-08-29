UPDATED, 1.30pm: A Warrnambool man caught raiding a vacant motel at the weekend is expected to be jailed for at least two months.
Joshua Stevens, 35, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to charges after accepting a sentence indication of "not below two months' jail".
He was remanded in custody for medical documentation to be obtained and is expected to be sentenced on September 26.
The court heard a member of the public observed two people inside the vacant Gateway motel shortly before 6am on Saturday.
Police were called, they attended and found two bikes outside the motel and several external doors open.
Stevens and co-accused Sarah Godwin, 30, were located inside a kitchen area.
The man was found in possession of a torch and phone.
Ms Godwin was allegedly found in possession of .28 grams of methamphetamine, balaclava, screwdriver, multi-tool drill piece, shower head, two mobile phones and a bank card belonging to Warrnambool retail shop Daisy Boutique.
The man and woman were arrested and transported to Warrnambool police station.
Stevens told police it was Ms Godwin's idea to enter the vacant property.
The man also pleaded guilty to failing to appear in court and possessing knives and multiple empty needles in 2020.
The court heard he suffered anxiety, depression and an addiction to methamphetamine.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said going equipped steal while on bail, and breaking into a vacant premises when one has 13 pages of criminal history, was a recipe for disaster.
"He's just asking for some jail time," he said.
Mr Holzer said that on a guilty plea, Stevens would be looking at no less than two months in prison.
Stevens will be sentenced next month.
Ms Godwin has not yet appeared in court.
Earlier, 7.30am: Two Warrnambool people will appear in court on Monday after being caught raiding the former Gateway Motel.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Paul McGovern said a member of the public walking his dog just before 6am on Saturday morning saw the duo ride bikes up to the motel and enter through a gate.
He made a report to the Warrnambool police station and officers responded.
A search of the motel located a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man in possession of items they had removed from the motel.
Both were already on bail for similar offending and have now been charged with fresh counts of burglary and theft.
They were arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody over the weekend to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for bail/remand hearings.
Sergeant McGovern thanked the members of the public for making the report.
"Without this crucial information we would not have been able to respond and make the arrests," he said.
"It's only with the cooperation of the community that police officers can best do our jobs - to protect the community and property," he said.
The couple are two of five people that will appear in court on Monday for bail/remand hearings, with the other three accused people charged with family-violence related offending.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
