Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.
The showers are predicted from late this morning, with a possibly severe with the thunderstorm most likely during this afternoon and evening.
There's a 75 per cent chance of 6mm, 50 per cent chance of 15mm and a 25 per cent chance of 30mm.
Winds will be north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h tending northerly 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.
There's a sheep graziers alert with farmers warned that cold temperatures, showers and north-westerly winds are expected during Monday and Tuesday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west forecast district and parts of the Wimmera, North Central, North East and Central forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
At 7am in Warrnambool this morning it was 13.1 degrees and felt like 8.3.
Warrnambool and most of the region is expecting a top of 20 degrees, with Ararat just 17.
The detailed weather outlooks says that fresh northerly winds as a trough and cold front are approaching from the Bight.
This system is expected to move over western Victoria late on Monday, with a low pressure system to develop near western Bass Strait.
The low will move southeast over Tasmania during Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over western Victoria.
The associated high centre is expected to move over Victoria during Wednesday, then weaken early Thursday ahead of a weakening front that will brush the Victorian coast later in the day.
For the week ahead - on Tuesday showers will ease with a top of 13, Wednesday a possible shower 15, Thursday showers 14, Friday showers 13, Saturday showers easing 14 and Sunday a possible shower 15.
