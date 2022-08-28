FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Advertisement
Kolora-Noorat 3.6 5.8 9.11 13.14 (92) def Merrivale 0.0 5.1 9.2 11.2 (68)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat: L. Boyd 4, S. Kenna 2, J. Moloney 2, N. Marshall, S. Judd, F. Beasley, N. Bourke, S. Boyd; Merrivale: A. Campbell 2, S. Barnes 2, B. McCutcheon 2, J. Gleeson, N. Krepp, J. Neave, M. Hausler, C. Rix.
BEST: Kolora-Noorat: C. Baxter, S. Kenna, L. Boyd, J. Moloney, J. Wallace, L. McConnell; Merrivale: A. Campbell, J. Gleeson, B. McCutcheon, D. Scoble, M. Hausler, T. Stephens.
RESERVES
South Rovers 2.4 3.5 5.7 8.15 (63) def Panmure 0.2 2.4 4.6 6.6 (42)
GOALS: South Rovers: S.Nicolson 3, A. Farrell 2, H. Boyd 2, T. Wood; Panmure: D. Meade 2, B. Bant 2, B. Belleville, H. Turnham.
BEST: South Rovers: A. Koutsoukis, J. Bell, L. Payne, S. Nicolson, C. Mailes, J. Morton; Panmure: L. Lyons, T. Sinnott, B. Bant, H. Turnham, M. Kenny, M. Kelly.
UNDER 18s
Allansford 3.1 6.2 7.3 9.6 (60) def South Rovers 1.4 1.7 5.10 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Allansford: F. Gleeson 5, K. Baxter, S. Hawkins, K. Gordon, M. Draffen; South Rovers: F. Torney.
BEST: Allansford: F. Gleeson, L. Read, M. Chivers, J. Van Ginneken, K. Gordon, J. Frankel; South Rovers: F. Torney, B. Goodall, L. Cook, D. Bean, M. Edwards, I. Agnew.
UNDER 15s
Merrivale 2.1 6.3 8.5 11.8 (74) def South Rovers 3.2 4.3 7.7 10.7 (67)
GOALS: Merrivale: S. Conboy 3, W. Keutenius 3, J. Godwin, J. Moore, E. Peake; South Rovers: A. Watson 5, C. Jackson, L. Lloyd, J. Arms, H. Picken.
BEST: Merrivale: S. Knowles, W. Keutenius, S. Harris, C. Mahony-Gilchrist, S. Conboy, F. McLean; South Rovers: J. Arms, T. Matheson, A. Watson, L. Purcell, J. Sheppard, J. Bonnett.
NETBALL
Advertisement
A GRADE
Panmure 12, 24, 36, 52 (52) def Timboon 6, 13, 20, 30 (30)
BEST: Panmure: Amelia Bant 3, Jessica Rohan 2, Abby Sheehan 1; Timboon: Tessa Poot 3, Hollie Castledine 2, Tara Anderson 1.
GOALS: Panmure: Millie Mahony 28, Abby Sheehan 24; Timboon: Macy Gale 18, Laura Rosolin 12.
A RESERVE
Advertisement
Merrivale 9, 22, 33, 41 (41) def Panmure 6, 13, 19, 25 (25)
BEST: Merrivale: Tatum Cassidy 3, Jennifer Netherway 2, Breanna Isles 1; Panmure: Kelsey Barling 3, Kelly Jones 2, Bailee Overweter 1.
GOALS: Merrivale: Breanna Isles 22, Jennifer Netherway 19; Panmure: Stephanie Jamieson 19, Tess McKenzie 5.
B GRADE
Panmure 11, 18, 26, 36 (36) def by Russells Creek 9, 22, 31, 39 (39)
BEST: Panmure: Cheyenne Rohan 3, Georgia Daly 2, Hannah O'Sullivan 1; Russells Creek: Riley Greene Kelson 3, Paige Bell 2, Georgia Collins 1.
Advertisement
GOALS: Panmure: Hannah O'Sullivan 23, Georgia Daly 13; Russells Creek: Mikayla Harradine 22, Paige Bell 17.
17 AND UNDER
Allansford 11, 23, 32, 45 (45) def Old Collegians 7, 16, 25, 31 (31)
BEST: Allansford: Amelia Membrey 3, Maddison Drake 2, Hannah Byron 1; Old Collegians: Lilly Sanderson.
GOALS: Allansford: Maddison Drake 32; Old Collegians: Paige Kermeen 5, Lilly Sanderson 1.
15 AND UNDER
Advertisement
South Rovers 5, 14, 24, 29 (29) def Kolora Noorat 8, 13, 18, 25 (25)
BEST: Kolora Noorat: Greta Neal 3.
GOALS: Kolora Noorat: Greta Neal 13.
13 AND UNDER
Allansford 5, 10, 16, 20 (20) def South Rovers 4, 6, 9, 11 (11)
BEST: Allansford: Gemma Crowe 1; South Rovers: Zamara Wright 3, Matilda Alexander 2, Amelia Bussell 1.
Advertisement
GOALS: Allansford: Gemma Crowe 11; South Rovers: Sarah Moore 7, Grace McCormack 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.