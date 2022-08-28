Panmure reminded everyone of its class on Sunday when it brought an end to Timboon Demons' fairytale finals run.
The Bulldogs were in ominous touch during the first semi-final, winning 52-30.
They will take on Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District league preliminary final on Saturday. The victor will then face Nirranda in the grand final a week later.
Panmure coach Kim Jamieson said her players achieved what they set out to in the win.
"(I'm) pretty happy with that, the girls have worked really, really hard to come forward and it was our goal today to come out and absolutely smash it," she said.
"And they did a fantastic job. I made two changes at the end, the last quarter, just a little bit of a shuffle and that worked really well as well."
Jamieson highlighted the Bulldogs' pressure as something that impressed her.
"It was just working the angles and the girls putting that pressure over the ball and causing the turnovers," she said.
"Which was what we practised at training. Just working cohesively as a team."
At three-quarter-time the Bulldogs were in front 36-20 and could have been forgiven for taking the foot off the pedal during the final quarter.
They didn't and outscored the Demons 16-10 which Jamieson said was part of the plan.
"Each quarter we had an aim to step it up a bit more and we did it every quarter which was fantastic," she said.
The Bulldogs mentor named Amelia Bant as her side's best player but said it was a real "team effort".
Jess Rohan was the Bulldogs' next best after a staunch defensive display that saw her intercept countless Demons' attacking plays.
Tessa Poot shone for the Demons, alongside Hollie Castledine.
Jamieson is looking forward to another tough contest against Merrivale in the preliminary final.
The two sides met in the qualifying final, with the Tigers triumphing by just two goals.
"It'll be a ripper game," Jamieson said. "I'm just hoping it's not as hot as this."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
