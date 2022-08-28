Winslow training export Ciaron Maher is eyeing a start in the $15 million The Everest for his honest mare Snapdancer following her all-the-way win in the $1 million Memsie Stakes over 1400 metres at Caulfield on Saturday.
Snapdancer, with Ethan Brown in the saddle, hung on to beat I'm Thunderstruck and Cascadian in Victoria's first group one race for the 2022-23 season.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said The Everest is a serious consideration for Snapdancer after she won her second group race on Saturday.
"We've got to think about The Everest," Maher told The Standard. "It's a serious option.
"My biggest concern is the 1200 metres of The Everest.
"Snapdancer has shown with her win in the Memsie her best distance is around the 1400 metres.
"It was a very brave win by the mare and a great ride by Ethan.
"He's been doing the hard yards for our stable over the winter months and it's great to see he's got another group one win to his record.
"Snapdancer's track work on Tuesday was excellent and we came here quietly confident she would be hard to beat on her fitness levels.
"She is superior in races in the 1400 metre range but we'll sit down and speak to Snapdancer's principal owner Brad Spicer about what path we take with her over the spring in the next few days."
Snapdancer is the first mare since Atlantic Jewel in 2013 to win the Memsie Stakes.
The six-year-old mare who was purchased by Spicer for $180,000 at the 2018 Gold Coast Yearling Sales took her stake earnings to more than $2 million with Saturday's victory.
