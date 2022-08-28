The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Snapdancer wins first Victorian group one race of 2022/23 season

By Tim Auld
August 28 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BULLISH: Trainer Ciaron Maher is eyeing a start in the $15 million The Everest with Snapdancer. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Winslow training export Ciaron Maher is eyeing a start in the $15 million The Everest for his honest mare Snapdancer following her all-the-way win in the $1 million Memsie Stakes over 1400 metres at Caulfield on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.