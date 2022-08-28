NORTH Warrnambool Eagles hope influential midcourter Maddison Vardy can emulate her elimination final fourth-quarter heroics in their next do-or-die clash.
Vardy created a handful of game-changing intercepts in the Eagles' come-from-behind win against Warrnambool at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday.
The Eagles turned a three-goal three-quarter-time deficit into a 46-40 victory, ending the Blues' season and setting up their own first semi-final date with Koroit.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Skye Billings said Vardy played a special role.
"She just absolutely ate them (turnovers) up; a few high passes," she said.
"Any one of the other girls could've done it, it just happened that she was in the right place at the right time.
"But credit to Mads, take nothing away from her, you know you're always going to get something from her in the tough moments."
The goal attack also praised defenders Kim Wines, who has replaced the injured Jordyn Murphy, and Rachael Batten.
"Their movement around the ring and communication really helped us get on top of Amy (Wormald) and Eva (Ryan)," she said.
It was a game of momentum shifts. The Blues had a four-goal buffer at the first change before the Eagles crept two goals clear at half-time. "We proved to ourselves in that second quarter that we could turn it around," Billings said.
It was an "exciting win" but missed one element for Billings with her twin sister on the sidelines.
"It's just not the same when your sister (Murphy) is not with you," she said.
But the playing coach knows the task won't get any easier. "It's about staying positive and keeping the momentum when we do get it and not dropping our heads," she said.
The Eagles will play the Saints at Cobden Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
"Their ball movement down the court is absolutely phenomenal - once they get on a roll, it's hard to stop," she said. "It's going to be about getting on top early and making sure we're first to the contest."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
