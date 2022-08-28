SOUTH Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello is backing two NAB League players to have an impact in the Hampden league finals series.
The Roosters expect small forward Will White and rebounding defender Luamon Lual to play in their first semi-final at Cobden Recreation Reserve this weekend.
The teenagers are available for selection after Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who had finished fourth, were knocked out by 13th placed Northern Knights in a new wildcard round concept at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
White kicked 1.3 from 16 disposals while Lual collected 13 touches.
Battistello said White and Lual would add another dimension to the South Warrnambool side which lost a classic qualifying final to North Warrnambool Eagles in extra time at Koroit's Victoria Park on Saturday.
The Emmanuel College pair, who were part of their Herald Sun Shield team, will add another dimension to the Roosters' line-up.
"We believe they're in our best side," he said.
"We are disappointed for the Rebels they've lost but what we are positive about is the passion and love those two boys have got for South.
"They are very excited to get back. After a disappointing lose like that (to the Eagles), you need players to come into your group and provide energy."
The Rebels fell to the Knights 11.12 (78) to 11.8 (74) in a heart-breaker.
Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne collected 17 disposals in his final NAB League game while Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott wrapped up his career in Rebels' colours with 14 disposals and a goal.
The second semi-final between Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles will be played at Friendly Societies' Park - South Warrnambool's home ground - on September 3. The Warrnambool and District league preliminary final will be played across town at Reid Oval.
