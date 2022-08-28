The Standard

South Warrnambool expects Will White, Luamon Lual to return from NAB League for Hampden first semi-final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will White in action for GWV Rebels during their wildcard game against Northern Knights. Picture by Adam Trafford

SOUTH Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello is backing two NAB League players to have an impact in the Hampden league finals series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.