Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer is hoping to see a wave of home support flood the Arc on Saturday for game two of the Big V grand final series.
The Mermaids need just one win to claim the division one title, following their 69-61 away victory over Sherbrooke Suns on Saturday night.
Advertisement
"I just hope we have a big crowd and a boisterous, loud crowd that gives these girls the support that they've given the town over the last six or eight months," Primmer said.
"They've been incredible.
"There's been games here at the stadium the Mermaids have won in previous years and they've had 600-700 people there.
"Those days were probably pre-COVID times."
The Mermaids led at every change in game one of the series but it was in the third quarter where they made their mark.
At half-time they were up 33-32 but by the end of the third term that margin had grown to 10 points which proved enough to see them to victory.
Matilda Sewell top-scored for the visitors while teammate Amy Wormald collected a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Primmer was pleased to see his side earn another win on the road against the Suns, like it did in week two of the finals.
He said his players were thoroughly prepared for the clash, adding that they trained as good as they had all year in the lead-up.
"To be able to carry the form of what was on the training track into a game and execute most of the things we wanted to do at a really good rate, was really pleasing," he said.
The Mermaids mentor said his side had been working on its zones to try and restrict the impact of the Suns' star point-guard Ariel Hearn.
Hearn finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, with Primmer saying he was "pretty happy" with his side's defensive work.
He also praised his side's offensive work
"There was a little period there where we needed to have a timeout to get through, probably a play we like to do if we haven't worried the scoreboard for three-or-four minutes which can happen in games," Primmer said.
"We went to one of our offences that we like to try and get the ball in close to the basket and then work out of that there."
Although they are just one win away from the championship, Primmer said his side would look to move on quickly from the result and focus on game two.
"You've got to now just forget that," he said.
Advertisement
"We prepare now for game two. We'll just see how it goes.
"Hopefully game two is all we need but if it's got to be game three, it's got to be game three.
"At least we put ourselves in a situation to try and win a championship for our crowd, for our committee, for our town here in Warrnambool.
"If we can continue that (how they've played across the last six weeks) for another game I'm thinking we'll be right there giving it our best shot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.