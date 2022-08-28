It was tough fought all season and I think to come away with the win was testament to how hard we've worked all year.- Amy Meulendyks
Tyrendarra goalkeeper Amy Meulendyks says her side's South West District league grand final win was a reward for effort.
The Darras triumphed 52-47 over Dartmoor in the decider on Saturday, with Meulendyks earning best-on-court honours for her dominant defensive performance.
"(I'm) really happy to get the result today," Meulendyks said. "It was tough fought all season and I think to come away with the win was testament to how hard we've worked all year."
Heading into the match, the sides had met each other four times during the season with the spoils shared at two wins apiece.
Tyrendarra had the edge from their most recent clash however, which they won by three points in the semi-final.
The Darras led 12-11 at the first break on Saturday, which blew out to 28-17 by half-time.
The Giants clawed their way back in the third term to be just four-points down at the final change but the Darras were able to hold on and withstand their momentum surge.
Meulendyks said her side knew Dartmoor would come hard at them and not relent.
"We knew they would, they've got so much fight in them," she said.
"They've got a lot of class in them too that they can pull off some really nice plays towards the end which they did. "Somehow we prevailed, kept cool heads and got the job done."
The Best-on-court medallist said she was most pleased by her side's ability to play "four quarters of netball".
"I think we've struggled throughout the year to play a full four quarters," she said.
"At times we'll turn up and play three and struggle through maybe the second or third quarter. "And today we played four quarters and were able to tough it out against really tough opponents and get the win."
Asked about her own medal-winning performance, Meulendyks unsurprisingly said it was all about the team.
"They're nice things (winning best on-court) but I'd much rather a trophy any day and a medallion to take home for a grand final. "So I'm pretty happy with that."
The celebrations were set to run long and hard for Tyrendarra, with Meulendyks suggesting they would run well into Monday.
Tyrendarra's premiership victory was their first in the South West District league A grade netball competition since 2016.
Meanwhile, Westerns triumphed in the A reserve, B grade, C grade and 17 and under grand finals. Heywood (15 and under) and Dartmoor (13 and under) were the other premiers.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
