Tyrendarra triumphs over Dartmoor to claim South West District league 2022 A grade netball premiership

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:30am
Tyrendarra's Amy Meulendyks

It was tough fought all season and I think to come away with the win was testament to how hard we've worked all year.

- Amy Meulendyks

Tyrendarra goalkeeper Amy Meulendyks says her side's South West District league grand final win was a reward for effort.

