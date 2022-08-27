COBDEN is approaching its second semi-final against South Warrnambool with confidence after a dominant performance against Koroit.
Advertisement
The Bombers heeded lessons from earlier contests against the Hampden league reigning premier and ran out 53-39 winners in Saturday's qualifying final.
Proud coach Sophie Hinkley said her side embraced the challenge to lead at every change.
"The games we played against Koroit throughout the year, we had some significant leads and the difference then was they came back at us and we allowed that to happen," she said.
"I think we can be really proud of being able to push out that win and maintain our composure, especially in finals netball, as you almost expect that to be the opposite."
Hinkley credited Remeny McCann's role on Koroit sharp-shooter Nell Mitchell for keeping the Saints at bay.
"It's been something we've planned for this year - to have that difference in our defensive structure to combat having taller goalers we'd come up against," she said.
"We will have the same against South next week.
"It was important for us to have that structure work really well and to see Rem dominate."
The Bombers were also pleased with their attacking duo of Emily Finch (26 goals) and Molly Hutt, who celebrated her 22nd birthday by scoring 27 goals.
"Emily really dominated in the goal circle and she can just be so formidable when she comes up in the one-on-ones and the work Molly does to create that space for her is really important," Hinkley said.
Koroit coach Kate Dobson lamented "unforced errors and missed goals", conceding the team was "pretty flat" post game.
"But I told the girls not to be too hard on themselves, just to remember it is a yucky feeling and try and take some of that into next week," she said of their first semi-final opportunity.
Dobson said poor decision-making cost the Saints.
"Cobden are very good and they played a really good style of netball," she said.
Advertisement
"Their floating defence was amazing and their goalies are very, very good.
"I knew going into it they would score and they would score easily - their goalies don't miss - and they are smart, they moved well.
"Because of that I knew we had to try and turn it over before the goal circle and I knew we had to cut down on our areas and neither of those things happened."
The Bombers replaced centre Alicia Blain (tight calf) with teenager Lara Taylor in the second term.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.