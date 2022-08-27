The Standard
Watch

Cobden too strong for Koroit in Hampden qualifying netball final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Finch scored 26 goals for Cobden in its qualifying final win. Picture by Anthony Brady

COBDEN is approaching its second semi-final against South Warrnambool with confidence after a dominant performance against Koroit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.