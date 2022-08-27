Warrnambool is one game away from winning this year's Big V division one flag.
The Mermaids pulled off a stunning game one victory on the road, defeating Sherbrooke 69-61 at Upwey High School.
Up by one point at half time, the Mermaids broke the game open in the third, outscoring their rivals 20-11.
The young side then held its nerves in the final 10 minutes to ice the game.
It's the second time the Mermaids have beaten the Suns on the road this month, after triumphing in the semi finals a fortnight ago.
Teenager Matilda Sewell was a standout with a team-high 20 points, while Amy Wormald's efforts proved crucial, the 31-year-old finishing with a double-double (19 pts, 10 rebounds).
Fellow starters Katie O'Keefe (14 pts) and Molly McKinnon (10) also scored in double digits, with O'Keefe dangerous on the defensive end with seven steals.
The Mermaids have the chance to close out the series at the Arc on Saturday night.
