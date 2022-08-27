South-west football and netball club volunteers say they don't do it for the recognition as team presidents laud members for their years of work.
Panmure Football Netball Club committee member and volunteer John Bant said he was proud to serve the 57 years he's been at the club.
Advertisement
"It's been great," he said.
"It's what people do in a country town."
Mr Bant joined the Bulldogs as an 11-year-old and played football for the club until the age of 40.
He said his most memorable playing year was 1979.
"We won the premiership and I kicked 132 goals for the year, so that was a bit of a standout for me," he said.
The 68-year-old has also worked as a coach and the club's president, but now prefers to contribute to the club in other capacities which sometimes includes cleaning or working in the kitchens.
Panmure Football Netball Club president Jack Kenna the service of Mr Bant and his family have been unmatched.
"The Bant family have given so much to the [club] on and off the ground," he said.
"They've given more than they have taken."
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, Nirranda Football Netball Club junior football coordinator Tracy Gaut said sports volunteering was her way of giving back to her friends and family.
"I'm always there to lend a helping hand," she said.
"I love driving out to Nirranda, it's such a great family-friendly club."
Ms Gaut started as a netball player for the Blues and later joined the coaching staff when her children began playing for the junior teams.
She also regularly works in the club's kitchen and as a team photographer.
Ms Gaut said her favourite memories of Nirranda came from seeing her children grow up with the club's other families.
Advertisement
"Watching my kids grow up and come through the club to play under-18s has been great," she said.
"The same families stay at the club, and support the club for years.
"I've made a lot of friends and know a lot of people there now."
Nirranda Football Netball Club president Damien Lee said he could not talk more highly of Ms Gaut's contribution to the club.
"Tracy's unbelievable. The effort that she puts into junior footy and our club is incredible," he said.
"She's one of them ones that doesn't want to do it for recognition, and for interviews or whatever, but she's the heart and soul of the club."
Advertisement
Mr Lee said people like Ms Gaut were integral to the club's family and community spirit.
"She travels all the way from her farm in Simpson to Nirranda... to get her kids to play and for the role she takes at the club," he said.
"We're a small community... and people like her just keep things ticking.
"She's well-deserving of some recognition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.