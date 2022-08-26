Four people are in hospital after a single-car crash in Casterton early Saturday morning.
It was reported to investigators that two males, believed to be in their 30s and 40s, and two females were taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree off the Glenelg Highway near Old Mount Gambier Road at about 5:30am.
Ambulance Victoria said the two males suffered chest pains and were taken to Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service hospital while the two females were taken to a local hospital.
All four people are in stable conditions.
A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said CFA, State Emergency Service (SES), Ambulance Victoria and police were all present at the scene.
The Glenelg Highway was closed just after 7am between Casterton-Penola Road and Chaffeys Lane to investigate and clear the site, and reopened just before 10am.
Victoria Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation, but reminded people to "drive to the conditions of the road, traffic and weather".
They asked anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
