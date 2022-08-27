Warrnambool and District league semi final results

SEMI FINAL 2 - SATURDAY AT FRIENDLY SOCIETIES PARK
FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Nirranda 3.6 5.8 6.13 11.14 (80) def Panmure 0.4 3.7 5.9 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Nirranda: D. Lees 2, J. Willsher 2, S. Lenehan, J. Spokes, L. Irving, J. Lee, M. Primmer, E. Harvey-Cleary, D. Craven; Panmure: C. Bant 2, J. Dalton 2, T. Mahony, L. McLeod, B. Gedye, D. Roache.
BEST: Nirranda: S. Lenehan, M. Lloyd, J. Willsher, J. Lee, D. Lees, R. Holwell; Panmure: P.Mahony, D. Roache, T. Murnane, M. Colbert, N. Keane, Z. Reeves.
RESERVES
Nirranda 3.1 4.4 5.4 9.5 (59) def Merrivale 1.2 1.4 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Nirranda: J. Folkes 4, J. Ryan, B. Uebergang, C. Wagstaff, B. Kew, A. Searle; Merrivale: B. Conboy, J. Britton, W. Flaherty, J. Carroll.
BEST: Nirranda: C. Wagstaff, J. Folkes, J. Hards, J. Payne, A. Glennen, B. Uebergang; Merrivale: J. Lenehan, J. Henderson, O. Doukas, C. Beveridge, T. McLean, J. Keilar.
UNDER 18s
Kolora-Noorat 0.2 5.3 6.4 12.6 (78) def Russells Creek 4.2 4.3 4.10 5.11 (41)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat: T. Kenna 4, C. Kavanagh 2, N. Castersen 2, L. Mahony, J. Vaughan, J. Pekin; Russells Creek: X. Short 2, D. Shircore, D. Hoye, D. Dobson.
BEST: Kolora-Noorat: O. Curran, N. Castersen, J. Carlin, J. Vaughan, C. Kavanagh, T. Kenna; Russells Creek: X. Short, D. Shircore, D. Hoye, L. Droste, D. Barker, J. Chatfield.
UNDER 15s
Russells Creek 0.1 2.4 3.4 4.8 (32) def Timboon Demons 1.0 2.0 3.2 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Russells Creek: J. Jenkins 2, K. Edwards, R. Murcott; Timboon Demons: C. Edmonds 2, J. Ferguson, R. Parsons.
BEST: Russells Creek: H. McCormack, P. Meade, C. Hoye, R. Murcott, L. McIlroy, J. Jenkins; Timboon Demons: R. Parsons, J. Makin, T. Illingworth, J. Ferguson, R. Kerr, R. Mottram.
NETBALL
A GRADE
Nirranda 17, 28, 39, 56 (56) def Merrivale 8, 20, 32, 37 (37)
BEST: Nirranda: Joanna Couch 3, Steph Townsend 2, Chelsea Quinn 1; Merrivale: Jocelyn McDonald 3, Kelsey Perry 2, Cloe Pulling 1.
GOALS: Nirranda: Steph Townsend 20, Amanda Gilbert 18, Chelsea Quinn 18; Merrivale: Cloe Pulling 22, Jocelyn McDonald 14, Shelley Fary 1.
A RESERVE
Nirranda 6, 10, 16, 26 (26) def by Allansford 9, 18, 24, 30 (30)
BEST: Nirranda: Claudia Dean 3, Brooke R Haberfield 1; Allansford: Donna Chatfield 3, Chantelle Quigley 2, Stacy Mills 1.
GOALS: Nirranda: Rebecca Young 10, Paige Haberfield 8, Brooke R Haberfield 8; Allansford: Kate Schultz 16, Donna Chatfield 14.
B GRADE
Merrivale 9, 18, 28, 31 (31) def by Nirranda 6, 14, 23, 32 (32)
BEST: Merrivale: Chelsea Taylor 3, Mylie Gill 2, Lisa Dillon 1; Nirranda: Chelsea Carlin 3, Chelsea Walsh 2.
GOALS: Merrivale: Lisa Dillon 23, Ally Fedley 7, Jane Fish 1; Nirranda: Chelsea Walsh 20, Brooke A Haberfield 12.
17 AND UNDER
Merrivale 9, 14, 18, 24 (24) def by Russells Creek 10, 22, 27, 37 (37)
BEST: Russells Creek: Charlotte Van der Starre 3.
15 AND UNDER
Merrivale 5, 8, 14, 22 (22) def Old Collegians 2, 10, 11, 15 (15)
13 AND UNDER
Dennington 3, 7, 15, 26 (26) def Panmure 6, 12, 13, 23 (23)
BEST: Panmure: Lily Shand 2.
