The work isn't done yet.
Advertisement
That's the message out of Nirranda's camp after it pulled off a hard-fought 56-37 victory against Merrivale to advance into this year's Warrnambool and District league grand final.
Coach Lisa Arundell was pleased with her squad's efforts on Saturday, but insisted it wasn't time to celebrate yet.
"In a certain respect it's a reward for all the hard work but as far as I'm concerned there is no time to relax," she said. "It's hard work for the next two weeks and face the grand final and put everything into that."
The undefeated Blues came out firing with the opening eight goals of the game to garner a 17-8 lead by the first break. However, the Tigers held their own in the succeeding two quarters, staying within seven goals by the final change. But it was an all-Blues final term, shooting 17-5 to blow out the margin.
Arundell praised the work of Jo Couch, who was pivotal in Nirranda's midcourt.
"She connects all the dots for us," Arundell said. "When it looks like there is not going to be anyone there, she just comes through every time."
Lisa Couch (ankle) came off in the first quarter and will be monitored over the next fortnight.
Merrivale's focus turns to next weekend's preliminary final against either Panmure or Timboon Demons, but will likely do so without goalie Shelley Fary's services.
Fary went off in the first term with a calf injury, with coach Elisha Sobey not confident a week would be enough time to recover.
Sobey said she was impressed by her side's fight against Nirranda, with the Tigers' winning the second and third quarters.
"That's what I'm focusing on, the lift and we kept our heads in it," she said.
A last minute change to Merrivale's line-up saw Cloe Pulling play the game out in goal shooter.
Sobey said Pulling, typically a goal keeper, had played patches in goals after Chloe Lovell's ACL injury earlier in the season and decided early Friday morning to start her in goals.
"I went with my gut, and we were winging it a bit at the start, we just had to find our feet in the first," she said. "I'm appreciative of the girls that they trust my direction and no matter where I chuck them in they get the job done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.