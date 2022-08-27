A victory a year in the making.
Nirranda booked itself a spot in next month's Warrnambool and District league grand final following a 21-point win over Panmure on Saturday.
But after its undefeated 2021 campaign was cut short prior to a shot at finals, many among the Blues believe this grand final appearance is a long time coming for the team.
"We felt last year we played the best footy we've ever played, so to miss out on finals really hurt," captain James Willsher said after the game. "It's exciting to finally get back to some finals footy."
"The community is amazing out there (Nirranda), it's not really a town out there anymore so the footy club is I suppose a town. It's what people all get around. It's a really good feeling to do it for those people."
Coach Brayden Harkness echoed his captain's thoughts and said the win capped off everything the team had been working toward for the past 18 months.
"It's been tough, with last year stop-start, stop-start," he said. "It's hard to get that motivation going again and I'm sure all coaches felt that this year.
"So it will be really nice to finish next week hopefully with a premiership out of it."
The Blues started the game strongly, kicking the first three goals and keeping the Bulldogs forward line to minor scores.
The Blues were tested, with Panmure getting back within 14 points midway through the third.
"Like they were two weeks ago, they're (Panmure) never out of the game, they're such a strong side," Harkness said.
But the Blues continued to arrest momentum when they needed to, before opening fire in the final quarter to get the game beyond reach.
Panmure playing coach Chris Bant said the Blues were "just a bit too slick at times".
"Just cleaner with their ball use and going into the forward line their entries I thought were a bit better," he said.
The early lapses in quarter also hurt the Bulldogs.
"I feel like the first five-10 minutes of every game is just all above the shoulders. If you prepare well and go in and just switched on," Bant said.
"We had a couple shots on goal and just missed them. That's footy, when we missed them, they seemed to go forward and kick them."
Scott Lenehan, who returned to the club in round 13, was best on for the Blues for his work in the ruck after lining up forward earlier in the season.
"The way he was able to get us first use of the footy and if we didn't get it, close it down and get the ball going our way," Harkness said. "That experience comes to the fore in games like this."
Harkness said the experience from team leaders was another standout, while also crediting everyone for doing their bit.
"Dylan Lees, the same, James Willsher, they're all leaders of our club. You hope in the big games, your big game players stand up and they did today," he said.
"I don't think we had a weak link across the game."
Harkness said the Blues were in a strong position going into the grand final week, with its reserves booking a spot in the grand final, as well as two netball sides.
"To have five senior football and netball sides playing off for a grand final spot I think is pretty special," Harkness said of Saturday's fixture. "And to get four straight through you certainly enjoy that as a club but know the work isn't done yet."
He said selection headaches would come into play for grand final week, with Nick Couch getting miles in the legs as the team's runner and pushing for selection.
"We had a few in the reserves who played well," he said. "It's a hard team to crack into, but we've got a couple really good players knocking on the door."
The coach said he would take a look at the remaining teams in the first semi final and next week's preliminary final, but didn't have a preference for an opponent.
"It will be nice to stand there and watch and decipher how teams move the ball," he said. "If it's Panmure, it will be three times in a row, so you'd like to think our scouting will be pretty good."
Bant was also bound for Sunday's semi final to get a look at the Bulldogs' preliminary final opponent.
"I'll go look and if it's the Power we had them last week, so I know a bit about them but it's been a while since we played Merrivale," he said.
"We've shown enough signs we're good enough. But prelims are always hard to win, so hopefully we get the job done."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
