A new generation of Kolora-Noorat finals player stepped up to the plate on Sunday.
With a host of experienced premiership players still there to guide the group against Merrivale, it was the likes of teenager Sam Kenna who also put their stamp on finals football.
With a 10-point lead midway through the final term, Kenna clunked a screamer in the forward pocket before snapping truly to rapturous applause.
But the 19-year-old wasn't done yet, nailing a 35-metre set shot on goal to put the Power up by 22 with minutes to go, their preliminary final berth now well and truly beyond doubt.
Post-game, Kolora-Noorat playing coach Nick Bourke credited the balance between youth and experience in his team.
"We have a lot of wise heads in the group and games like today they're invaluable," Bourke said. "And then there is our younger ones, and they're just out there playing footy, they don't really think about it.
"When they're flying at the ball and taking the game on they're really damaging.
"It's when we're at our best; when our older fellas know when to slow the ball down and it gives our younger guys the freedom to play footy."
With an emphasis on a strong start, the Power flew out the gate with the first three goals of the game.
But it was their relentless defence, including Jeremy Larcombe, who mopped up Merrivale's inside 50 entries and keep their rivals scoreless.
The Tigers wrested momentum back late in the first which translated into their second and third outings.
But while Josh Sobey's men kicked the first of the fourth, it wasn't enough to stop the Power coming home hot and seal the 13.14 (92) to 11.2 (68) win.
Bourke was proud of his group's "gutsy win that could have gone either way".
Chris Baxter was best on for Kolora-Noorat in a lock-down role, while Lucas Boyd was a target all day with four goals.
The win was also just reward for Jason Moloney, who celebrated his 100th senior club game for Kolora-Noorat.
Merrivale mentor Josh Sobey said he couldn't be prouder of his team's efforts.
"A few things went our way, a few didn't late in the game," he said. "But pretty proud of the lads.
"When you ask them to play a certain way and go about it a certain way, and they do that, sometimes you're just beaten by the better side."
Sobey said a strong 10-minute patch late in the first gave the group confidence heading into the second quarter, though it was hurt by a hamstring injury to Jack Neave in the opening quarter.
Confirming he would go again as senior coach in 2023, Sobey is bullish about his group's position heading into next season.
He said he was most pleased his group could tick off a goal of winning a finals match.
"We've featured in finals, but we spoke about it, I think it was 2015, we hadn't won a final (since then)," he said.
"To get that monkey off the back and achieve a goal we set out to do is something we'll approach on at pre-season and build on now."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
