Warrnambool and District league week two finals: live coverage

Week two of the Warrnambool and District league finals gets underway this weekend.
The Standard's sport reporters Meg Saultry and Matt Hughes will be around the grounds to follow all the action.
On Saturday, Nirranda's undefeated open grade squad faces off against reigning premier Merrivale in a semi final at Friendly Societies Park, before Nirranda and Panmure go head-to-head for the early ticket into this year's football decider.
Then on Sunday, Panmure's netballers meet Timboon Demons at Allansford Recreation Reserve in a bid to stay alive, as Kolora-Noorat and Merrivale battle it out on the football field.
