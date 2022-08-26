GUY Sebastian is making a pit-stop in Warrnambool on his record-breaking T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour with two shows in November.
Sebastian will have his full band in tow.
The tour will see the much-loved entertainer perform some of his most popular tracks including hit single Believer, ARIA song of the year and four-time platinum mega smash Choir, along with Before I Go, Battle Scars and more.
A portion of each ticket sold goes to The Sebastian Foundation - the musician's charity focusing on supporting youth mental health initiatives.
He will perform at the Lighthouse Theatre on November 23 and 24.
Guy Sebastian fans and Lighthouse Theatre e-news subscribers can purchase tickets to the shows on August 31 from 10am, with tickets available to the public on September 1 from 10am.
Head to lighthousetheatre.com.au/guy-sebastian for ticket prices and more information.
