The Standard

Guy Sebastian is bringing his T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour to Warrnambool on November 23 and 24

Updated August 26 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Sebastian is bringing his T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour to Warrnambool on November 23 and 24. He is pictured here performing in Warrnambool in 2013.

GUY Sebastian is making a pit-stop in Warrnambool on his record-breaking T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour with two shows in November.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.