Darras believe they can 'get the job done'

Tyrendarra coach Rani Kane says her side will go into Saturday's grand final against Dartmoor with belief it can win its first A grade flag since 2016.
The Darras have a slight edge over the Giants after defeating them 46-43 in the South West District league's semi-finals but both sides sit at two wins apiece against each other this season.
"We go in with a bit of confidence knowing that we've put in the hard work during the season," Kane said.
"Now it's a matter of finishing it off.
"We know Dartmoor are a tough side and are going to be tough to come up against but we've certainly got the belief that we can get the job done if we turn up and have a good crack on the day."
Kane said excitement ahead of the weekend was growing.
"It's been a long time since anyone's played the finals so there's a bit of hype just about the finals in general," she said.
"Also it's exciting to make the grand final with a team like this."
The Darras will be at full-strength for the clash, a luxury they haven't always been blessed with throughout their SWDFNL campaign.
"During the season we've had mainly seven (players) most weeks so it's nice to have the eight turn up," Kane said.
"Running on low numbers has been pretty hard but I think everyone's been in the same boat."
The Darras mentor kept it simple when saying what her side needed to do to triumph over the Giants.
"I think it's about patience and control for us," she said.
"Making the right decisions when we need to and being really clean with the ball when we can."
Saturday's A grade decider is the last netball grand final and gets underway at 2.30 pm at Heywood Recreation Reserve.
