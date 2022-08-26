The Standard

Tyrendarra faces Dartmoor in Saturday's South West District league netball A grade final

By Matt Hughes
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:30am
Darras believe they can 'get the job done'

Tyrendarra coach Rani Kane says her side will go into Saturday's grand final against Dartmoor with belief it can win its first A grade flag since 2016.

