Timboon Demons co-coach Carley Hickey says her charges are "really excited and just ready to embrace the opportunity" Sunday's first semi-final against Panmure presents.
The Demons' last-round win over Dennington saw them finish fifth and their fairytale run extended when they downed South Rovers by four goals in the Warrnambool and District league elimination final.
Advertisement
Demons shooters Laura Rosolin and Macy Gale were prolific against the Lions, scoring 26 and 24 goals respectively.
Hickey believes self belief among her players is growing.
"The last couple of weeks we've been in a do-or-die situation and to come out on top, momentum's with us a little bit I guess," she said.
Hickey knows triumphing over Panmure will be a big ask for her side, which lost to the Bulldogs twice this year from two meetings.
The margins in those games were 10 and 12 goals in favour of the Bulldogs but the Demons co-coach believed the scorelines weren't indicative of how the games were played.
We've got nothing to lose so if we go in and work hard and play consistent netball, hopefully we can get a win.- Carley Hickey
"I think in patches we matched it with them and then fell away towards the end," she said.
"I think we're playing consistent netball at the moment so hopefully we can play four consistent quarters and hopefully come out on top this time.
"It's going to be hard work, they're a well-polished side.
"We've got nothing to lose so if we go in and work hard and play consistent netball, hopefully we can get a win."
The Demons will take the court on Sunday with a similar line-up to their elimination final win, with Hickey confirming everyone was available.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.