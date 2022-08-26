BLAIR McCutcheon knows what it's like to play in a senior premiership and wants his Merrivale teammates to enjoy the same euphoria.
The Tigers vice-captain played in three flags for Hampden league powerhouse Koroit before switching to the Warrnambool and District league four years ago.
Advertisement
McCutcheon, 26, said it would be special to deliver silverware to the Merrivale faithful.
The Tigers play reigning premier Kolora-Noorat in a cut-throat first semi-final at Allansford Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
"It would mean almost more (to win a flag) because I am a leader at Merrivale whereas at Koroit I was a young bloke coming up when a dynasty was already there," he said.
"It would probably mean a helluva lot to feel like I have helped in a big way to get the club back to where it wants to be.
"If we won the flag, everyone would be absolutely over the moon. There would be blokes in tears everywhere I reckon. I don't want to get ahead of myself and get my hopes up."
McCutcheon, who played in Koroit's 2014, '17 and '18 premierships, said he had immersed himself in the Merrivale community.
The electrician has bought a house in the area and loves living close to the Tigers' home base.
"I just fell in love with the whole place; there's not a bad person there to be honest," McCutcheon said.
"They are welcoming and everyone would give you a shirt off their own back. It's a real community down there.
"Merrivale feels like it's own little town within Warrnambool, you have that homely feeling. You go for walks and everyone waves."
McCutcheon will play a midfield-forward role for the Tigers against the Power.
It's one he's relished in season 2022 and it's been reflected in his performances - named in the best in 12 of his 19 games for 25 goals.
"I took on more of a leadership role and I've really been enjoying helping the young lads," he said.
He also credited ruckman Manny Sandow for bringing him into games.
"Having the best ruckman in country footy certainly helps when you're an onballer," McCutcheon said.
Advertisement
Merrivale and Kolora-Noorat have beaten each other once this season with McCutcheon backing in the Tigers' "youthful exuberance".
"We know it's other kettle of fish in finals and they have been there, done that numerous times," he said.
"They will go in favourites but coming off a win last week as a young side means we're full of confidence."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.