The Standard

Merrivale vice captain Blair McCutcheon ready for 2022 WDFNL first semi-final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blair McCutcheon rotates between the midfield and forward line for semi-finalist Merrivale. Picture by Chris Doheny

BLAIR McCutcheon knows what it's like to play in a senior premiership and wants his Merrivale teammates to enjoy the same euphoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.