A few weeks back, myself and Adam headed up to the Gold Coast for the annual Australian Fishing Tackle Association trade show. This is where the latest and greatest fishing gear gets released and take my word for it, there are some great products coming into our store. I thought I would do a report on the gear that really took our fancy so you are ready for when they come into store.
Both mine and Adam's favourite reel of the show was Shimano's Stella FK range, which we have just received a 2500 model. If you're a tackle junkie, then the name Stella sits on top of the pile. It boasts Shimano's Hagane gearing, which is a cold forging technique that produces more strength under load. These reels also carry a new piece of technology which is called an anti-twist fin just below the roller, which helps prevent wind knots making their way onto the spool. All in all these reels are a real piece of art.
Another couple of reels that caught our attention are from Daiwa and they are the Tatula 70 bait caster and the Maverick range. The Tatula 70s are going to be a brilliant reel for casting smaller lures for trout, eps and even bream. Not only are they small in size, but they can cast down to about 3g in weight, which could open up a whole new technique for tournament anglers and die-hard anglers also. The Maverick range is a new saltwater range that incorporates the internals of a Certate salt water with the externals of the Saltist MQ. These reels are also packed with Daiwa's iconic Mag seal technology, which is a magnetised oil which sticks to the bearings when rotating.
One of the budget reels that definitely will give you as an angler great bang for buck is the Okuma Ceymar HD range. The Ceymar range has been around for a while now and is widely regarded as a great option for the budget-minded angler. Now the HD version is giving you a heavier drag system and less friction for the main shaft making it turn effortlessly and at only a few grams heavier than the original model.
The new rods this year are really going to blow your mind, especially when you see what tech you get for the price. Daiwa has some excellent options in both saltwater and fresh water sections. The new electric rods are a real winner, with three new ranges coming this year.
The two that we will endeavour to get in are the Tanacom X and Tanacom Z, which both have lighter options for Flathead over at Cape Bridgewater and heavier styles to 120lb for those deep sea creatures. These two ranges are coming in at between $300-$500 and offer some great choices for all budgets.
Daiwa has also released a few new models in the super-popular Beefstick Z range in an overhead configuration for gummys and snapper.
N.S has released a new range of saltwater stick bait and popper rods that are sure to be a hit for the summer angler chasing kings and tuna. The SW Game rods will have Fuji K guides, double-locking Fuji reel seat and four axis carbon to prevent twist under load. This range will come in at roughly $350-$400.
Moving into the freshwater and estuary side of things, Daiwa again blew our minds with its new Infeet SK range that incorporates the AGS guide system. This carbon fibre system is 40 per cent lighter than conventional guides and creates a lot more sensitivity too. Coming in at $449, they will be a serious tournament angler rod. 13 Fishing has released a number of different rod ranges that will suit all budgets and applications, especially for the freshwater and estuary anglers. The range is filled will colour and newly designed reel seats and grip configurations. Prices range from $129-$349.
This is always the biggest category, because it involves lures, hooks, accessories and tackle organisation.
Shimano's new Squidgy Reef Wriggler is a 175mm curl tail with a stack of action and will be one that I'll be throwing for snapper this summer. Zman has tweaked the ever-reliable 2.5" grub with the ST grub. These small plastics now have a ribbed belly that holds scent and gives out a vibration that allows fish to track the plastic from a distance away.
Not only do they have new features, but they will be available in a few new and existing colours from current ranges that haven't been available in the grub range. If you target bream, you're going to want these in your arsenal.
Daiwa has released a new range of jig heads to compliment the very successful range of bait junky soft plastics.
So, what makes these different from every other jig head on the market? It's all in the keeper and its ability to stick to the plastic even after multiple strikes. This range comes in two different hook gauges, a light gauge for the finesse fishing and a heavier gauge for snapper and mulloway.
Sunglasses also fall in this category, and there was one clear standout for us in Tonic's range. Maybe we are biased because we sell them, but I can guarantee that once you wear them you will agree that the proof is in the pudding. The Blaq frames were one that caught Adam's eye straight away.
These are in store now and available in a grey and copper photochromic lens, which adjusts the darkness and brightness depending on the conditions outside.
Nomad Tackle also brought some great new lures to the already successful range of lures, but there was a certain colour that caught our eye and would certainly get people talking - and that is a redbait in the DTX range. What tuna isn't going to want to eat this.
All in all it was a great couple of days, which certainly gave us a lot of inspiration to introduce new products to you, the customer.
With this weekend looking OK for a fish, I'm sure we will have a full fishing report next week. Until then, tight lines and best of luck.
