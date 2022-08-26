Another couple of reels that caught our attention are from Daiwa and they are the Tatula 70 bait caster and the Maverick range. The Tatula 70s are going to be a brilliant reel for casting smaller lures for trout, eps and even bream. Not only are they small in size, but they can cast down to about 3g in weight, which could open up a whole new technique for tournament anglers and die-hard anglers also. The Maverick range is a new saltwater range that incorporates the internals of a Certate salt water with the externals of the Saltist MQ. These reels are also packed with Daiwa's iconic Mag seal technology, which is a magnetised oil which sticks to the bearings when rotating.

