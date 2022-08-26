The Standard

Commonwealth Games organiser plan visit to south-west within months

By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:52am, first published 3:53am
Advocacy: Cr Damian Gleeson, Steve Moneghetti and Jeroen Weimar.

Commonwealth Games representatives are set to visit the south-west coast over the next two months as organisers shore up events for the 2026 event.

