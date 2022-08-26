Commonwealth Games representatives are set to visit the south-west coast over the next two months as organisers shore up events for the 2026 event.
South-west councils attended an invitation-only Victorian 2026 Partners Forum about the games in Melbourne on Thursday.
The event gave the region an opportunity to again put forward its case to host the yet-to-be-allocated marathon event as well as lobby to become training bases for countries in the lead-up to the games.
Moyne Shire Council community and corporate services director David Rae said they had an opportunity to meet with marathon runner Steve Moneghetti and games organising committee chief executive officer Jeroen Weimar.
"Obviously Warrnambool and Moyne are pushing for the marathon event, and we certainly stated our case in that regard," Mr Rae said.
"There are more announcements to come. I think it's a case of watch this space."
Mr Rae said there were regional visits planned for September and October, and the Great South Coast region was expected to be part of that tour.
He said the tour would be an opportunity to engage around the opportunities for games participation as well as what each region could leverage around tourism pre and post the event.
There is no indication that announcements about events would be made during the regional visits.
Mr Rae said the games were as much about tourism opportunities to help the Victorian economy recover from the impacts of coronavirus.
"The games will have a high focus on traditional owners which is a unique approach," he said.
Moyne, Warrnambool, Southern Grampians and Corangamite representatives were at Thursday's meeting.
"It was a very positive day. It's an exciting opportunity for regional Victoria to capitalise on the games," Mr Rae said.
Councillor Damian Gleeson said the idea was if they were going to be regional games it would be great if all areas could have some sort of benefit.
He said there were three or four other sports that would be announced sooner rather than later and there may be an opportunity there.
State government ministers in charge of the games were also at the meeting to outline what needed to happen to be games-ready by 2026.
Mr Rae said organisers were keen for the games to have a big volunteer focus, as well as create employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
