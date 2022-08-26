"The club where families want to be."
That's the motto driving Cavendish's resurgence from South West District league cellar-dweller to premiership contender.
Almost three decades have passed since the Bloods won their most recent premiership in 1993.
They have been to rock bottom since and there was even talk they might fold four years ago.
A change in culture, atmosphere and personnel has seen the Bloods rise from the ashes like a phoenix and on Saturday they face Dartmoor for the ultimate prize.
"I'm just happy the way the whole club's progressed really," Cavendish president Bobby Thomas said.
"We've got juniors happening now, we've probably bucked the trend of country footy a bit. Everybody's complaining about lack of numbers and we've probably gone a bit the other way."
The Bloods - led by Thomas' son Clinton - finished the home-and-away season in third, just behind Dartmoor in second. From four games this year the Bloods lead the head-to-head between the two sides 3-1, with the last win a 78-40 triumph in the qualifying final.
Thomas said the club had benefited from "some good football families" moving to the area such as 2022 league best and fairest winner Sam Gibson and brothers David and Jonathon Coghlan.
He also praised the commitment by local players, adding that from their side only six players lived outside of the district - four in Hamilton and two further away.
Whatever happens on Saturday, the president said he would be happy with the side's achievements.
"Win, lose, or draw I could not be prouder of everybody involved," he said. "Everybody's pulling a rope in the same direction."
Thomas' other son Brad has played a key role in the club's rise after stints with Hampden league clubs Hamilton and Port Fairy, as well as Stawell in the Wimmera league.
Brad also spoke highly of Cavendish's ability to attract "local players" and said he was excited to see the enjoyment volunteers, supporters, sponsors and former players were getting from the club's success.
"Which ever way it does go, the club's on the way up," he said.
"The club's going to stay strong for a long time after this I think."
