Long-time Warrnambool green grocer Mario Materia has never seen the eye-watering price that lettuces reached over the past few months and says customers will be happy relief is in sight.
At the height of the price rise, consumers were paying $11 a lettuce.
They've dropped to $4 this week with more decreases likely.
The Materia Brothers manager said the store's fruit and vegetable supply was affected after farms in New South Wales and Queensland were hit by floods pushing up prices.
He said restaurants and cafes Materia's supplied had paid $120 for a box of 12 lettuces which was "unheard of".
Mr Materia said lettuce prices normally hovered around $2 each.
"When you're paying $10 or $11 a lettuce and now only pay $4 it's a big difference," Mr Materia said.
"I think people will be very happy."
He said snow peas, beans and broccoli had also come down in price. "Hopefully it'll come back a bit more in the next couple of weeks."
Beans were $40 a kilo and have since gone down to $28 or $29 a kilo. They're usually about $14 a kilo.
"They'll start dropping. It was too dear," he said.
Wholesale customers were paying $300 for a box of beans which Mr Materia said were "crazy prices" compared to the usual $80 or $90 per box.
He said the most he paid at the market was $270 for a box of beans.
"It's just insane."
Cabbage prices remain at an all-time high, currently selling for $10.50 each, three times its usual price of $3.50, due to a supply shortage.
"It's rare," he said.
"I've never seen anything like that - $10.50. I've been talking to guys older than me and they've never seen cabbages at that price."
Mr Materia said in winter out-of-season fruit and vegetable prices go up "but not like this".
"People have never seen it like this," he said. "It's crazy."
"There's no supply. They've lost it all and by the time they replant it and go again it takes time.
"They've resowed and now they've got a bit more volume."
