9 McIntyre Court, Warrnambool | Sophisticated family home

By House of the Week
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:44am, first published August 25 2022 - 10:30pm
Sophisticated family home is a standout | House of the Week
  • 9 McIntyre Court, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $935,000
  • Agency: Stockdale Leggo
  • Agent Justin Allen on 0418 254 817
  • Inspect: Saturday 12.30 - 1.15pm and Sunday 11.30am - 12.10pm

If you've been waiting patiently for the ultimate family home on a large block in North Warrnambool, then look no further. Stylish, sophisticated and spacious, this impeccable property in the exclusive Grange estate boasts a long list of features and luxury inclusions that will take your breath away.

