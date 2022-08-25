Sophisticated family home is a standout | House of the Week

If you've been waiting patiently for the ultimate family home on a large block in North Warrnambool, then look no further. Stylish, sophisticated and spacious, this impeccable property in the exclusive Grange estate boasts a long list of features and luxury inclusions that will take your breath away.
Built in 2010, the house is energy efficient with double glazed windows, ducted gas central heating and evaporative cooling throughout.
The house has been fully repainted inside and out, has new light fittings, day/night blinds and a new solar/ gas hot water service. Other extras include wide formal entrance hall, high ceilings with full cornices, wide doors, custom built-in cabinetry and a ducted vacuum system.
While the grand proportions are impressive, it's the clever custom floorplan that shines, creating distinct areas where young and old can relax and entertain; a seamless flow from inside to outside and an abundance of space for all to enjoy.
The deluxe master bedroom suite is at the back of the house, featuring dual walk-in robes, sliding glass doors to alfresco, a full ensuite with double shower, full length spa bath, twin vanities and separate toilet.
Bedrooms 2-4 are together in the kids' or guest wing at the front of the house. All are generously sized and have built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom, separate toilet and laundry are also in this wing, together with a large open office/workspace or games room.
The main open plan living area centres around the impressive designer kitchen, with sparkling granite benchtops, quality stainless steel appliances, a long breakfast bar, built-in coffee maker and microwave, dishwasher and walk-in pantry. A great space to enjoy with family and friends, it opens to the sheltered rear deck and barbecue area. Continuing on the entertainment front, the spacious front formal lounge or parents' retreat could be used as a home theatre room, with existing wired surround sound.
There is an extra wide double garage safely in the enclosed backyard, with handy built-in storage cupboards, internal access to the house and a storage shed.
Nestled in a quiet court on a flat 780 square metre block, the house is ideally positioned between major shopping centres, close to parkland, schools and walking/bike tracks.
An executive retreat or haven for the whole family, come take a closer look.
