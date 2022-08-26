FIRST-season Warrnambool jumps jockey Daniel Small deserves his chance to mix it with the best in the final jumps races for 2022 at Ballarat on Sunday, according to popular trainer Simon Ryan.
Small has been booked to ride Ryan's veteran jumper Police Camp in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase and he's picked up mounts in the other five jumping races to wind up the season.
"It's great to see trainers are supporting Daniel," Ryan told The Standard.
"Daniel's having a real crack at being a jumps jockey.
"He's hit the ground running this season.
"He's a hard-working jockey who is always down the track schooling jumpers or taking them through their paces on the flat.
"I'm sure with the experience of this year under his belt he'll come back an even better jumps jockey in 2023."
Ryan said Police Camp faced a tough challenge in the Grand National Steeplechase.
He said Police Camp was a determined competitor who would fight until the end.
"The Grand National is a high-class field," he said.
"Police Camp doesn't have the brilliance of the other jumpers like Flying Agent.
"He's just a plodder who puts in a 100 per cent to his races.
"Police Camp loves really heavy tracks as that sort of going brings the brilliant jumpers back to him at the end of races.
"I've got no worries about him running the 4500 metres on Sunday as he ran second in the Grand Annual over 5500 metres in May.
"My biggest concern is his lack of brilliance."
Emerging jockey Small's other rides on the Ballarat-based program include Hostar for Warrnambool-based trainer Peter Chow in the $125,000 Houlahan Hurdle.
