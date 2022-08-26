The Standard

Warrnambool jockey Daniel Small to ride Police Camp in 2022 Grand National Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:00am
Warrnambool jockey Daniel Small is making a promising start to his jumps career. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

FIRST-season Warrnambool jumps jockey Daniel Small deserves his chance to mix it with the best in the final jumps races for 2022 at Ballarat on Sunday, according to popular trainer Simon Ryan.

