BOOM Warrnambool galloper In The Boat kicks off his spring campaign in the $200,000 group three McCafe Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Multiple group one-winning trainer Lindsey Smith has earmarked the $2 million Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley on October 21 as the grand final for his lightly-raced five-year-old in this campaign.
Smith said In The Boat rounded off his work for Saturday's race with an impressive track gallop on the fibre track at Warrnambool last week.
"I've been very happy with In The Boat's track-work in the lead up to his first run in this campaign but I'm hoping the track is not too wet," Smith told The Standard.
"His consistent form during his career means we've had to lift the bar with him.
"He's drawn barrier 10 in the Heath. I'm not too worried about the wide barrier.
"I just didn't want him to run on a real heavy track as he's not suited to that sort of ground and it can bottom out horses early in their campaigns."
Talented jockey Blaike McDougall, who has guided In The Boat to three of his seven wins from 11 starts, will be in the saddle for Saturday's contest.
"Blaike has a great understanding of In The Boat," Smith said.
"There's no need to weigh Blaike down with instructions before the race."
In The Boat is rated a $3.90 chance in the early betting.
Top Warrnambool mares Flying Mascot and Tralee Rose for trainers Tom Dabernig and Symon Wilde are running on Caulfield's nine-race program. Flying Mascot resumes for Dabernig in the Cockram Stakes while Tralee Rose has her second run in this campaign in the Heatherlie Stakes.
