The Standard

In The Boat to race at Caulfield for trainer Lindsey Smith

By Tim Auld
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Lindsey Smith will race In The Boat at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Morgan Hancock

BOOM Warrnambool galloper In The Boat kicks off his spring campaign in the $200,000 group three McCafe Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.