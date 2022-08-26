The next generation of Port Fairy athletes can now hone their craft close to home.
Port Fairy Little Athletics club will open its doors on October 14 for its inaugural season, with registrations for the upcoming season due to open next week.
Prior to this year, Warrnambool was the closest Little Athletics centre to Port Fairy.
Club president Shae Smith said the response from the community towards the club had been positive.
"Everyone's pretty excited actually, I think they're pretty keen that Little Athletics is coming to Port Fairy, so we should get a good turnout I think," she said.
"We're hoping to get a few members through the gates.
"We had about 110 kids interested.
"Pretty good response so far, so I guess once registrations open we'll get a gauge of numbers.
"With the Commonwealth games just being on I think there's a bit of excitement around too.
"That generally boosts the numbers."
Smith began the push for a Port Fairy Club after her son turned five and would need to be driven to Warrnambool to participate in Little Athletics.
"It got me thinking, there's lots of kids here in Port Fairy, why don't Port Fairy have a little Athletics too?" Smith said.
"So I started looking into it, got the ball rolling, put out expressions of interest and the rest is history."
The club has seven people on the committee and is looking for more parent volunteers.
It has received strong support from the community, attracting numerous sponsorships from local businesses and has "lots of funding applications pending", according to Smith.
"We're just waiting to see how we go with those," she said.
Little Athletics is a nation-wide modified athletics program where children participate and compete weekly, learning the different disciplines of athletics including sprinting, hurdles, endurance running, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus, shot put and javelin.
The motto of the program is "family, fun and fitness".
Port Fairy Little Athletics will run from October 14 to February 24 with a break during the school holidays and is open to kids aged five to 16.
Sessions will be held at 4.30 pm on Friday nights at the Port Fairy Showgrounds.
The club also has a website - https://portfairylittleathletics.com.au/ - where people can find more information.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
