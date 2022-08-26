First port of call when visiting my hometown, is inevitably, Cannon Hill.
There is no better place to observe the splendour of the horizon, dominating my thoughts and vision, separating sky and ocean.
Could that really be the curvature of the earth I see, or an optical illusion? I doubt if there is anything so beautiful.
To the west and for many years, I would contemplate the Woollen Mill, where I would ride my bike after school to meet my mother working on night shift.
Now long gone however, I lift my gaze to try and focus on Port Fairy, remembering not only the folk festival, but all those games with South playing Port at the Garden's Oval.
To the east, past the Hopkins mouth, lies Logan's Beach where the whales gambol and present me with the meaning of dignity as they patrol the waves.
Beyond, the land stretches out into the water, conjuring images of Port Campbell and the Great Ocean Road, with Loch Ard Gorge being my favourite.
Whenever I can, I revisit this spot, never tiring of what I see, or indeed, what I think of my existence.
Countless memories surge through my mind, of a childhood growing up by the beach and of country always calling me home.
Who I am has emerged from this environment and for which, I am forever grateful.
Please do not destroy the magnificent seascape of Warrnambool, it constitutes the hearts and minds of everyone.
Dr Neil Hooley, Essendon West
There has been much conjecture about relocating the art gallery to Cannon Hill.
First and foremost a business case is being prepared; that is all - nothing more.
There has been no decision about a site.
We know that we can extend the current gallery, so myself and three other councillors thought it appropriate to explore our options.
What if we have an even better location?
What if we are missing an opportunity?
I am sure many in our community have visited the Bendigo Art Gallery to view some of their magnificent exhibitions.
What if we could achieve something similar for Warrnambool, something that is visionary, something that will be a major tourism attraction and put us on the international map?
Imagine that gallery also having a connection to a newly imagined Flagstaff Hill.
Would it be sympathetic to the site and environment?Absolutely!
Could you still park there and take in the views while sipping a coffee? Absolutely!
Maybe the old site could be repurposed to become an historical museum or something else? The opportunities are endless.
I am not about taking anything away from our community.
There may need to be many business cases prepared until we are all comfortable with a site, wherever that might be.
This process will be long and arduous, and many hoops will need to be jumped through.
It will be many years before anything is realised, and it will be dependent on state and federal funding.
Cr Debbie Arnott, Warrnambool
I read with interest the discussion on the location for a new art gallery.
I absolutely support the development of a new art gallery but the current location is not the best option.
But why is Cannon Hill the only alternate site being considered?
Should we be considering a cultural precinct and locate the art gallery as part of the Flagstaff Hill location?
My opinion is that the Flagstaff Hill experience no longer appeals to the majority of visitors.
I respect the people responsible for the Flagstaff Hill development did an amazing job and provided a valuable asset in its time to the city.
Rather than consider the art gallery in isolation, I suggest an assessment of Flagstaff Hill based on "What does the visitor/tourist - both domestic and international - experience want'?
Like experiences in Victoria are struggling and are a financial drain on local government or operators.
Rather than become emotional as locals about this suggestion, should we not ask ourselves: 'When did we last visit Flagstaff Hill? 'When did we suggest to our visiting family and friends that Flagstaff Hill was a 'must see'?
I think a cultural precinct for Warrnambool could be amazing combining our maritime history, our local Indigenous community history and story, the art gallery, our marine significance.
It would be a total redevelopment, but the Flagstaff Hill site would have existing significant infrastructure to support a development including parking.
It would be a major investment one to celebrate and be proud of.
Carole Reid, Port Fairy
Further to the article written by Katrina Lovell (The Standard, August 23) about keeping Cannon Hill as is, I have since learnt that Cannon Hill has been identified as PPRZ - Public Park and Recreation Zone - under the council's own planning scheme.
As such, buildings are not permitted.
This might save the council angst, and also save the money to be spent on a study of moving the art gallery to the site.
Eric Fairbank, Warrnambool
South-west residents increasingly view rail transport preferable to driving to Melbourne. State investments to upgrade the Geelong-Warrnambool rail line ($286m - the biggest investment since the train line was built) to Warrnambool has ensured all level crossings have safety infrastructure upgrades, extra passing bays are in place to minimise downtime, new bridge crossings have replaced old, all tracks are newly stabilised, and the infrastructure can run VLocity trains that have been ordered for the route.
The new trains will provide all-abilities access which is sorely needed. Thanks to the track upgrade we will also be getting a fifth daily service. Regional travellers absolutely deserve catering services during the 3.5-hour journey.
Further, the Warrnambool ALP branch has written to Transport Minister Ben Carroll pointing out the reasonable request for catering services.
In time the Suburban Rail Link will enable us to travel on the Warrnambool line and link by rail to Melbourne Airport when taking flights. Likewise, we will make our way easily to the other side of Melbourne without needing cars. And thanks to the $384 million investment by the Andrews government, we will soon have a new regional hospital providing services at the national level. We will experience the benefits of improved health facilities and transport infrastructure - not one or the other as the Liberals are offering.
Kylie Gaston, ALP candidate, Warrnambool
I draw your attention to your article on the latest Merrivale Community Association (The Standard, August 20). There was a group formed earlier to better Merrivale - I was the chairman, Albert McCulloch was the secretary and a committee of about 10 other residents. Major achievements were the lengthening of the present oval which meant closing off the existing lane. We also built the first clubrooms and scoreboard, and fenced the oval. I have lived in Perth now for 20-odd years and still feel we left a lasting legacy for the Merrivale residents.
Rex Johnson, Perth
The continued excuses and embarrassing strategy statements that the chair of Lyndoch Living, Sue Cassidy, keeps presenting to the community is appalling. That an aged care facility facing years of allegations around failing standards, bullying, patient and staff neglect, should ever have been a long-term sponsor of a horse race is disgraceful.
It does, however, shine a bright light on the true priorities of the board of Lyndoch Living. Can someone please explain why the residents and skeleton staff of Lyndoch are still suffering? Maybe the need for deploying the defence force will move the board on?
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
Wodonga shut their yards and moved them to a place 20 minutes up the road. Many didn't realise it was going to cost $15 million to dismantle the old yards and are still untouched. What's the cost to remove Warrnambool yards and will there be a huge profit left over? And will the parking that is enjoyed around the centre that the sports stadium enjoys at no cost still be available? I don't think so if a developer is related to or involved close to the council's green movement. Go for it, it will be a mistake like the new football clubrooms that generations will laugh at.
Paul Moloney, Terang
Colin Ryan's letter highlights the economic liability the saleyards are for ratepayers. In particular the 87 per cent drop in throughput in the past six years and the 2010 report indicating an estimated loss of $900,000 annually should focus the attention of councillors.
In addition, a 41-page consultant's report to council in January 2021 highlights the many defects. A reasonable question is why the saleyards have been able to continue to operate to the present? How many millions will be required should the current saleyards have to be demolished and completely rebuilt? It would be an economically futile and very costly exercise. Alternatively, a closure would create significant and much-needed extra resources for the betterment of Warrnambool as a modern and attractive regional city. The most important decision by our council in living memory is soon to be taken.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
Shouldn't Colin Ryan say he is the business development manager of Mortlake's Western Victorian Livestock Exchange? Where does his $900,000 loss figure come from? From all reports they are making a profit each year.
Ray Murphy, Warrnambool
I have a radical suggestion: if both the art gallery and the saleyards have reached their use by date, why not redevelop the saleyard site and erect a new art gallery there? It would be an enormous project with a long lead time to allow many businesses to relocate close to the Mortlake facility but better than wasting millions on refurbishing a failing facility. An art gallery in west Warrnambool would increase the value of all property in the area.
David Hounslow, Warrnambool
