FIRST-year senior footballer Lochie Worden knows the task at hand and is ready to embrace it.
The Warrnambool wingman will play a key role for the Blues in his first Hampden league final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday.
Worden, 19, has found a niche for himself in the Ben Parkinson-coached team in 2022 since making his debut in round one, coincidentally against elimination final opponent Portland.
He knows he will need to bring his two-way running against a pacy Tigers' line-up.
"Port Fairy is a pretty skinny ground so it can make it pretty tricky but you've just got to make sure you're not getting sucked in and then use your run on the outside," Worden said.
"I'll try to use my run as much as I can and use my physicality and skills when I have it."
Worden, who plays division one cricket for Dennington, joined Warrnambool from Warrnambool and District league club Merrivale at under 16s.
The second-year carpenter and former Warrnambool College student said the Reid Oval-based club felt like the right fit.
"I was tossing up between a few Hampden clubs because I wanted to play Hampden footy but Warrnambool drew me in pretty quickly," Worden said.
"I went to a training session and Ken Radley, the president, came and knocked on the door the next day with a guernsey. It's a really welcoming club."
Worden, who praised fellow teenagers Amon Radley, Reggie Mast, Liam Bidmade and Theo Opperman for their contributions this season, believes the Blues are well-placed to turn the tables on the Tigers who have beaten them twice.
Forward line threats Sam Cowling, Harry Ryan and Jed Turland return for the elimination final as does emerging defender Ethan Boyd.
Parkinson said the Blues would back themselves in but were wary of the Tigers' game-changers.
"They have some speedy wingers and I think Toby Jennings is a gun. He has a massive future," the coach said.
"He is only a young lad but has played really well against us both times this year and even last year I think he kicked four against us at Deakin which was an impressive display.
"Sharpy (Tom Sharp) has kicked probably 15 goals in two games against us as well and Jacko (Daniel Jackson) sets them up well. He's a terrific leader."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
