AN experienced coach wants to see intent from the opening bounce of Saturday's Hampden league qualifying final.
North Warrnambool mentor Adam Dowie knows anything less could prove costly against a South Warrnambool side which piled on seven goals to one against the Eagles in a barnstorming opening term three weeks ago.
Advertisement
"You might have all the structure stuff right but if you don't have the work rate right and real desire and play on the edge, your plans won't matter either," he said.
"You need to be ticking all the boxes. You know South are well-coached, well-drilled and you can see it in the way they play.
"They have good structures and are all on the same page. You know it's going to be a good test. It's exciting to be playing finals.
"We feel like we've learned and adjusted and are playing well at the right time of the year."
Dowie, a schoolteacher, is part of a running group three mornings a week. Football, including Saturday's clash at Koroit's Victoria Park, is often a topic of conversation.
"Johnny McNeil said to me 'are you ready to go? and I said 'I think so' and he said 'you've got to do more than think so'," he said.
"I got stuck into him back and said 'I do think so but I am not certain'. There's things you're going to try and we think they might work but you're not guaranteed they're going to work. I've got my theories but I might be totally wrong."
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello is expecting North to throw different scenarios at his team.
"They will look a little bit different and we have some ideas of what they will probably change from last time," he said.
"We look completely different as well - Liam Mullen, Dylan Weir, Brayden Beks, Josh Saunders - just to name a few - didn't play against them last time.
"You can only go off your last performance and we certainly go in there full of respect for their footy club but also confident in our own ability."
The Eagles recorded a 20-point win in round seven while the Roosters ran out 51-point victors in round 16.
Both sides have made changes.
North Warrnambool Eagles have brought in Joe McKinnon, Harry Keast, Billie Smedts and Judah Greene with Lachlan Wines, Seb Sheills, Duke Bermingham - the Eagles' round 18 debutants - and Jalen Porter omitted.
Ricky Henderson (broken finger), Trent Williamson (hamstring) and Isaac Thomas (corkie) will miss for South Warrnambool with Liam Youl, Nick Thompson and Ollie Bridgewater returning.
Advertisement
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.