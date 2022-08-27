Hampden league week one finals: live coverage

THE stage is set.
The Hampden league kicks off its first finals series since 2019 - due to the COVID-19 pandemic - this weekend.
Koroit's Victoria Park will host the qualifying finals on Saturday with the elimination finals at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday.
South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool will go head-to-head in the football qualifying final with Cobden and Koroit to meet in the netball encounter.
Portland - in its first Hampden league senior finals series - will play Warrnambool in the football elimination final with North Warrnambool Eagles and Warrnambool to go head-to-head in the netball.
You can follow the live blog here:
