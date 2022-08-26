THE EMMANUEL College community is taking a look back at the school's 150 year history as it celebrates the significant education milestone.
Sister Marie Mansbridge was the last Sisters of Mercy to be employed before St Ann's amalgamated with Christian Brother's College into Emmanuel College in 1991.
She said her experience as a student and staff member at the Warrnambool education institution was "daunting" but she "loved it in the end". It comes as a new book has been released, Common Threads: 150 years of stories from St Ann's CBC and Emmanuel College, which outlines the school's history.
Written by author Jean Christie with graphic design by Melissa Crothers, it features a timeline of photographs, stories and quotes from the school's community through the decades, showcasing the college's diverse history.
Sr Marie was a student at St Ann's from 1955-57 which she said was a daunting experience.
"As a student I had done my primary education at St Joseph's Primary School and in those days we went up to year 8 there," Sr Marie said.
"So by the time I got to St Ann's in year 9, it was a bit daunting to enter classes with some people who had been there right though the college for their education and others who had been there from year 7.
"I got used to it and loved it in the end."
Sr Marie said she especially enjoyed the extra-curricular activities she undertook from learning how to sew and undertaking science classes.
"All those kinds of subjects that were new to me and learning a new language - French - which I can surprisingly can still remember," she said.
Two years later she entered the convent subsequently teaching primary school pupils across Victoria for the next 48 years.
"I wasn't lucky enough to come back to Warrnambool in my teaching career," Sr Marie said.
She returned to Emmanuel College in 1999 - working in pastoral care for 15 years before retiring.
Her role was to check in on the students' entering year 7, and their family's, at home.
"Quite often the parents were more worried than the children were," Sr Marie said.
"I'm very conscious that some of the people I visited in my first years in that period are past students and are now parents themselves.
"I really enjoyed it - it was very different from being the principal of the school or a classroom teacher - there was a certain freedom around it.
"What I did was very different work from being in the classroom - it was a very new experience for me to be in the secondary school staff because the timetables are different for primary.
"I did enjoy getting to know the teachers and working with them, especially the ones that taught year 7."
A highlight for her was the expansion of the school over the years. The school will cease operations at its Canterbury Road campus from 2025 to consolidate onto one campus.
"I think the most amazing thing is the way it has grown in size and enrolment and in the accommodation provision of the various classrooms, libraries and technology rooms and those things," she said.
"It's been getting bigger and better so I can't see anything else happening except, I hope, a continuation of that."
The former educator said changes she had seen in education included students now having more subjects to choose from.
"When I went to school we were taught by sisters but when I went back there were a large number of what we call lay teachers," she said.
"Some people who entered the convent became teachers or nurses - when I entered there was a lot of immigration of people from Italy and Vietnam so they asked us to do primary teaching."
She said her highlight as a staff member was the school's biennial drama presentations and inspiration nights - an awards night for alumni.
Sr Kathlyn O'Brien also has a decades long association with the Catholic education provider.
She attended St Ann's as a boarding student for 11 years in the 1940s and 50s - returning as a Sister of Mercy from 1971-1972.
She also taught grade 4 and 5 year pupils at St Joseph's Primary School at its former Lava Street site.
"I'm very grateful for the education I received - it was more rows of desks that we sat in and it was the basic curriculum.
"We had some sport. We had religious instruction each day.
"My highlight was that you made friendships - some of those I'm still friends with.
"Also now we have the St Ann's day (where we) meet up with ones I went to school with which is wonderful."
Sr Kathylyn returned to Emmanuel College as a volunteer with the archives.
"It was wonderful - it was mainly recording some of what happened and it brought back lovely memories too," she said.
She said it was wonderful to see Catholic education was still running at the school.
"I always feel welcome to go back but that was curbed somewhat by COVID-19," she said.
"It's really a privilege to be part of the 150 years celebrations.
"It's wonderful that the spirit of Catherine McAuley is alive and well."
Catherine McAuley founded Sisters of Mercy in 1831, which enabled her and other women to provide assistance to Dublin's poorest people.
School principal Peter Morgan said he hoped the Warrnambool community felt a sense of joy when reading the stories.
"(Common Threads) has been at least three years in planning and a solid year of researching, sifting and sorting through archival materials and conducting interviews with alumni," he said.
"I feel incredibly proud to be principal of Emmanuel College, following in the footsteps of the pioneering women and some extraordinary leaders.
"Holding the completed book in my hands is a joy, and I hope others too will feel a sense of joy as they absorb the stories from the past 150 years and begin to imagine where the next 150 years may take us."
The anniversary was also honoured with a mass, St Ann's Day, a speech festival and an alumni generations breakfast.
To encourage its students to have a sense of pride in being part of Emmanuel College's history, every student's name from 2022 was printed inside the book's dust jacket.
Current and former students, family members and staff came together to launch the book at the school on Thursday night.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
