Hundreds of new homes, a bigger industrial estate and a new settlement boundary have been tabled in a 20-year plan to revitalise Cobden.
Corangamite Shire Council will today release its draft structure plan for the town which has been identified as a primary growth corridor by both the state and local governments.
Cr Jo Beard said it was a blueprint for that growth.
"The aim is to maximise opportunities for sustainable growth while capitalising on people migrating from the cities for greater life balance," she said.
"It will help deal with the impact of broader economic changes, ongoing diversification in the agriculture sector, an ageing population and attracting new residents.
"It will also address challenges in land supply to support residential, rural residential, commercial and industrial growth opportunities."
The plan projects an increase of 1300 residents across 10 years and wants to unlock land for an additional 600 houses over that period.
But the town already has high demand for limited property. Some larger sites historically zoned for residential development have been sidelined either because of landowner disinterest or servicing difficulties.
As such the plan has identified sites suitable for in-fill including south of Neylon Street which could undergo intense housing development including for aged-care accommodation and townhouses.
Sites on the edge of town including north of Neylon Street and on Lavers Hill - Cobden Road are most likely to be developed with lots for medium-density housing.
The plan also identified three 'growth nodes' suitable for dwellings through an outward expansion. They include land north of Cobden Technical School, an area near the intersection of Camperdown-Cobden Road and Cobden-Stonyford Road and land either side of Boundary Road.
Three other re-zoning opportunities eyed include a patch of land at the rear of Cobden Primary School, an area along Cobden Creek, east of the Walker Street unmade road and area associated with Cobden Cemetery on Cemetery Road.
A proposed 32-hectare expansion of the industrial estate would also incorporate 1.6 hectares of land at 30 Grayland street, 22.8 hectares west of Cobden-Warrnambool Road and land between the aerodrome and the existing industrial estate.
Increasing accommodation offerings for workers and tourists is also top of mind. Cobden does not have a caravan park and while the plan does not identify a potential site, it does support its strategic value.
The Neighbourhood Residential Zone will also allow landowners to operate a bed and breakfast without a planning permit.
That would help to enhance the town's tourism offering and visibility, which is a central aim. The council wants to see a gateway to the town centre on the rail trail and has mooted a formalised town trail which could be delivered in stages.
At the moment it's preparing a 10-year master plan for Tandarook Park while the playground on the corner of Victoria and Shenfield Streets is scheduled for renewal in 2024-2025.
The council is also proceeding with the $520,000 stage two streetscape works which will include pedestrian crossings, disabled parking, garden beds and directional signage.
The planning department is working to ensure Cobden Aerodrome is protected from the proposed developments.
