Corangamite Shire Council reveals draft Cobden Structure Plan

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
REVITALISATION: Corangamite Shire Council has released its draft Cobden Structure Plan which maps the town's future development. Picture: Anthony Brady

Hundreds of new homes, a bigger industrial estate and a new settlement boundary have been tabled in a 20-year plan to revitalise Cobden.

