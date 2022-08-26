Police association welcomes dropping of charges against three officers

UPDATE, Friday, 11am:
The Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt has welcomed the decision to drop the criminal charges against three Warrnambool police officers.
"We are pleased that these members can now get on with their life and their work after the enduring stress this process has caused them," he said after the Office of Public Prosecutions withdrew the charges soon after 10am in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.
"The Police Association Victoria is proud to have been by their side, representing them, as they defended these charges.
"Our members do the most difficult and challenging job in Victoria. That is never lost on us and it should never be lost on the community they serve," he said.
At 10.20am:
Three Warrnambool police officers have had their criminal charges dropped by prosecutors despite Victoria Police paying out $11.75 million to a quadriplegic.
In a special hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court at 10.10am on Friday, Office of Public Prosecutions lawyer Melinda Bossio withdrew the charges of negligently causing serious injury against highly regarded officers Benjamin Timpson, Gregory Cressall and Lachlan Barr.
Lawyer Tony Hargreaves appeared on behalf of the three accused police officers at the hearing.
Ms Bossio applied for the charges to be withdrawn, which was approved by the magistrate Olivia Trumble.
Mr Hargreaves then successfully applied for the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission, which laid the charges, to pay the legal costs of the three officers.
Then the magistrate told the accused men the charges had been withdrawn in a hearing that lasted less than two minutes.
The officers were charged in June last year following an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission investigation, Operation Blackmore.
After questions were submitted by The Standard last Friday, a spokeswoman for the OPP said she would not comment about the future of the case as the matter was still before the courts.
IBAC also declined to comment, referring enquiries to the OPP.
The Standard also made attempts to contact two of the three police officers involved, but they declined to comment, with one saying he just wanted the case resolved and would not be making any comment which may impact the charges being withdrawn.
In October last year it was reported that Victoria Police was paying out $11.75 million, plus legal costs, to Warrnambool resident Chris Karadaglis following Supreme Court civil proceedings.
Victoria police filed no defence to the legal claim but a spokesperson confirmed the confidential settlement.
The standard of proof for criminal matters is the extremely high beyond reasonable doubt while civil claims are based on the 50/50 balance of probabilities.
Civil court documents alleged the officers attended at Mr Karadaglis' home due to a noise complaint in late November, 2017, and that during his arrest he suffered a neck injury which left him a quadriplegic.
There was a special mention hearing scheduled in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 9 in relation to the criminal charges, with a 10-day committal starting on October 24.
This morning it was noticed that the September 9 date has now been vacated.
In November last year a lawyer for the police officers told a committal mention hearing he had asked for blood samples after head-size holes in plaster walls were found at Mr Karadaglis' home.
Lawyer Tony Hargreaves requested leave to cross-examine a Warrnambool police crime scene officer, saying it was sought to explore how Mr Karadaglis' neck trauma was sustained.
Magistrate John Lesser questioned how a crime scene officer could shed light on such an injury.
He said crime scene officers looked for signs of all sorts of things, but not usually broken necks.
Mr Hargreaves said it would be submitted the injury to Mr Karadaglis was suffered on or about November 28, 2017.
He said there were holes in the plaster walls of Mr Karadaglis' home consistent with the size of a head.
The lawyer said it was claimed in one of the holes there was blood found.
"We believe tests were carried out," Mr Hargreaves said.
"A person put their head into a hole in the wall, a hole in the plaster.
"(An officer) either did it or observed that during the experiment or test.
"There is no reference on the brief (of evidence) to that taking place."
Mr Hargreaves said a blood sample could be important and there was no analysis of the blood contained in the brief of evidence.
The magistrate said a request should be made to the case's lead investigator.
"It seems a long bow," Mr Lesser said, before adding he would be happy to review the situation if further evidence came to light.
In October last year The Standard reported Victoria Police would pay out $11.75 million to Mr Karadaglis who court documents claimed was left paralysed after police officers allegedly used excessive force while responding to the noise complaint.
"The plaintiff was alone at the premises and he posed no threat to the police officers or anybody else," court documents said.
He claimed one of the police officers placed him in a headlock and applied "increasing force" to his neck.
"One or more of the officers applied excessive force to the plaintiff who suffered devastating injury to his cervical spine," the documents said.
Mr Karadaglis suffered a devastating injury to his spine and is now quadriplegic.
He also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as depressive and anxiety disorders.
After the incident two of the officers involved allegedly visited the Warrnambool Base Hospital where Mr Karadaglis was being treated and told a nurse he "was feigning his medical condition".
More to come.
