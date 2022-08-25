Accused man allegedly found with loaded sawn-off .22 rifle refused bail

UPDATE, Thursday, 12.23pm:
A magistrate has refused a Camperdown man bail after he was allegedly found with a loaded .22 calibre sawn-off rifle.
Advertisement
Scott Woodforth, 58, of Russell Street, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody until October 17 when the magistrate said he hoped all issues could be resolved.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt noted custody management issues included anxiety, severe depression and that Mr Woodforth had a shoulder injury.
He said Mr Woodforth had been charged with serious criminal offending involving cannabis and possession of two firearms.
The magistrate said one of the firearms was not operational, but the other was not only operational, but also loaded.
He said Mr Woodforth made candid admissions about why he had the firearms - for protection - and it was clear that the accused was deeply entrenched in the community's drug culture.
Mr Klestadt said Mr Woodforth had significant drug prior court appearances while living in Queensland and it was no justification to say he was using cannabis for pain relief.
He said it was likely that if the charges were proven that Mr Woodforth would receive a significant jail term.
The magistrate said that having a loaded sawn-off rifle and other ammunition in his premises was at the more serious end of such offending and the maximum penalty was in excess of five years' imprisonment.
He said he was not satisfied that exceptional circumstances had been made out to allow Mr Woodforth to be released on bail.
Mr Woodforth told the court his son and partner had been involved in the ice (methamphetamine) epidemic and he and his son had twice had guns pulled on them.
He said he had his guns as a safety measure after being chased by people with guns while having the care of his two granddaughters.
Mr Woodforth was charged with making threats to kill on August 18 and bailed to appear in court on December 19.
Earlier: Police have seized cannabis, firearms and ammunition during a raid at Camperdown.
A 58-year-old Camperdown man will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday on drugs and firearm charges.
The man was already on bail for making threats to kill and reckless conduct.
Camperdown uniform police officers executed a drugs, poisons and firearm warrant at a Camperdown address on Wednesday backed by Warrnambool-based crime investigation unit detectives.
Advertisement
There they found a cannabis plant, cannabis in bags, a .22 calibre rifle, an incomplete .22 handgun and ammunition.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with drugs, firearms and breaching bail offences and remanded in custody overnight Wednesday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Thursday.
Police are expected to oppose bail, saying the man is an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.
In other police news, the Warrnambool-based sexual offences and child abuse investigation team are currently investigating an incident during which a sexual assault is reported to have happened about noon on Monday, August 15.
The assault happened at Pivot Beach Car park in Portland.
Police are seeking witnesses to the assault.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is requested to contact Senior Constable Stephen Malikoff at the Warrnambool police station SOCIT unit (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.