An ability to never give up and "keep fighting" is holding Warrnambool in good stead ahead of a best-of-three Big V division one grand final series starting Saturday.
Assistant playing coach Louise Brown said the Mermaids "never gave up" against their grand final opponent Sherbrooke, when defeating the Suns on the road in its second semi-final.
The Mermaids pulled off a stunning 12-point win after going 12-0 down in the opening minutes to a side which had lost just two games all year.
"I thought to myself, gee this could be a long night but we just kept fighting and got the game within reach at half-time," Brown said.
"At the start of the third, we were back down by 17... but we kept fighting and digging and got back within reach by three-quarter time."
The ex-WNBL player knows ability to keep the pressure on the Suns will be essential in their next contest.
"We know Sherbrooke can score quick, that's been their strength all year," she said.
"A lot of our strength is our defence. So I take into it that, even if we are down, we're not out."
I just see it as a massive opportunity and experience for them (younger players) to grow and keep developing.- Louise Brown
Brown, who coached the Mermaids to their 2017 division two and 2018 division one flags, said excitement among this year's Lee Primmer-coached squad was driven by its younger players.
Brown instead lends her experience on the floor when giving starting teen point guard Mia Mills respite and hitting a handy three-pointer.
She said the older heads in Katie O'Keefe, Kate Sewell and Amy Wormald brought a calmness to the floor, as well as voice and direction when navigating momentum swings.
"There is about four or five of us who have played in a grand final, so there is a little bit of inexperience," she said.
"But in saying that they (younger players) do do a good job themselves... I just see it as a massive opportunity and experience for them to grow and keep developing."
Brown feels the future is bright for women's basketball in Warrnambool, with the Mermaids' program a consistent contender for flags in recent years.
She said while the 15-and-16 year-olds in this year's squad were exciting, so to were the next generation of players coming through.
"It won't just be this team, and bang we're done," she said. "We've got a lot of these kids who will still play here for the next how-many years and that's what makes it really exciting."
Game one of the three-game series starts at Upwey from 6pm Saturday. The series returns to the Arc next weekend.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
