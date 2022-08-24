Budding young gun Lachlan Read has pipped his Allansford teammate to take out the under 18 football best and fairest award.
Read polled 24 votes, just four votes ahead of fellow Cats youngster Ruben Swan who polled 20 votes. Third place went to Timboon Demons' Isaac Bedggood on 18 votes.
The midfielder has been with Allansford since the age of 10 and hopes the win will boost his senior's prospects.
But he said the achievement was unexpected.
"I felt like I didn't have a great season," he said.
"I didn't expect I was going to get this far but it's turned out well."
Read said he was looking forward to Sunday's semi-final against South Rovers of which he was confident about the Cats' chances.
"We've beaten South Rovers all year, so it shouldn't be a problem," he said.
"I'm hoping we can have a good crack at finals."
Under 18 Football Best and Fairest tally:
1 Lachlan Read (Allansford) 24
2 Ruben Swan (Allansford) 20
3 Isaac Bedggood (Timboon Demons) 18
4 Jandamara Chatfield (Russells Creek) 17
5 Oliver Delaney (Nirranda) 17
6 Jyah Chatfield (Russells Creek) 14
7 Darcy Vick (Kolora-Noorat) 11
8 Kade Gordon (Allansford) 11
9 Matt Edwards (South Rovers) 11
10 Jayden Cleaver (Old Collegians) 10
Mitchell Wallace (Timboon Demons) 10
