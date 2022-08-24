Young Kolora-Noorat star Matilda Curran has taken out the 15 and under netball best and fairest with a standout total, cementing her family's talent for the game.
Curran polled a staggering 31 votes in her second year with the Power, clear from second place - Allansford's Georgia Rea - by eight votes. Holly Delaney from the Timboon Demons placed third with 21 votes.
Advertisement
"I'm pretty proud of myself," she said.
"I feel like I played pretty well in most of my games."
Despite coming from some strong netball pedigree - her mum and older sister have played the game their whole lives - the amount of votes this season came as a surprise to Curran.
"I thought it was going to be quite close, all of the girls were really good," she said.
"It was pretty hard to play against all of them."
But the Power young gun remained humble with her achievement.
"All of my family have been pretty successful in sport. I don't think it'll be that special," she said.
15 & Under Netball Best and Fairest tally:
1 Matilda Curran (Kolora-Noorat) 31
2 Georgia Rea (Allansford) 23
3 Holly Delaney (Timboon Demons) 21
4 Ivy Richardson (South Rovers) 20
5 Rose Beasley (Kolora-Noorat) 20
6 Sienna Musico (Merrivale) 20
7 Lola McCarthy (Merrivale) 19
8 Paige Kermeen (Old Collegians) 19
9 Amelia Harris (South Rovers) 17
Advertisement
10 Heidi Wallace (South Rovers) 15
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.