Life-long Timboon Demon Rylee Parsons has held off Merrivale's Sam Conboy for the under 15 football league best and fairest, capping off a stellar season.
Parsons also got a strong taste of under 18s football this season and is hoping to continue his development in the midfield
Advertisement
"It's exciting to be a part of it, it's really good," he told The Standard.
"I had a crack every week which is what you aim to do and I was lucky enough to come out on top."
The youngster has strong family connections with the club and has played at the Demons since Auskick.
"It's a great club to be part of," he said.
"I got a heap of family there and we live close - there is so many good blokes at the club and I love playing with them."
South Rovers' Joel Arms finished in third position in the count.
Under 15 football best and fairest final tally:
1 Rylee Parsons (Timboon Demons) 37
2 Sam Conboy (Merrivale-) 36
3 Joel Arms (South Rovers) 27
4 Charlie Hoye (Russells Creek) 22
5 Ted Kenna (Kolora-Noorat) 19
6 William Hall (Dennington) 18
7 Aubery Watson (South Rovers) 17
8 Sam Willsher (Nirranda) 16
9 Benjamin Wakely (Old Collegians) 14
10 Waya Keutenius (Merrivale) 14
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.