WDFNL awards: Timboon Demons' jet Rylee Parsons wins under 15 football league best and fairest

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 24 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
WINNER: Rylee Parsons won the league best and fairest in under 15 football. Picture: Anthony Brady

Life-long Timboon Demon Rylee Parsons has held off Merrivale's Sam Conboy for the under 15 football league best and fairest, capping off a stellar season.

