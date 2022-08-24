The Standard

WDFNL awards: Lily Shand wins 13 and under best and fairest award after superb season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 24 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Panmure young gun Lily Shand won the 13 and under netball best and fairest. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure young gun Lily Shand has won a thrilling 13 and under netball best and fairest count, clinching the award by one vote in just her first season playing the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.