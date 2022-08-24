Panmure young gun Lily Shand has won a thrilling 13 and under netball best and fairest count, clinching the award by one vote in just her first season playing the game.
The impressive Bulldog midcourter capped off a terrific season in the Warrnambool and District league by polling 29 votes, one ahead of Jess Kent from Merrivale and Sienna Byron from Allansford.
She told The Standard she was incredibly proud of her achievement.
"Seeing all the votes against all the other strong competitors was exciting, Sienna and Jess are really great players," she said of her best and fairest win.
"It's only my first year playing so it's great."
13 and under Netball Best and fairest final tally:
1 Lily Shand (Panmure) 29
2 Jess Kent (Merrivale) 28
3 Sienna Byron (Allansford) 28
4 Lottie Wallace (Nirranda) 23
5 Sophie Ryan (Dennington) 19
6 Eliza Byron (Allansford) 17
7 Lucy Rea (Panmure) 17
8 Ruby Bath (Merrivale-) 17
9 Gemma Crowe (Allansford 16)
10 Stella Kavanagh (Kolora-Noorat) 16
