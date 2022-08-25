Council contractors have started removing 69 mangled Monterrey cypress trees along the Mortlake Avenue of Honour.
The ageing trees, some of which had stood for more than a century, were damaged when a storm swept through the area in January. Moyne Shire Council cleared the most dangerously splintered trees immediately, but it has taken seven months to organise removing the rest.
"The remainder of the trees identified in an arborist report following the January storm will be felled over the coming two to three weeks. In total 69 trees will be removed under the emergency permit Heritage Victoria granted," Moyne Shire environment and infrastructure director Edith Farrell said.
"We expect minimal interruptions to traffic, but we ask motorists to observe any traffic management measures put in place during the works."
Heritage Victoria has granted approval for the undamaged cypress trees along the avenue to also be removed as the council replaces the introduced species for the native holm oak.
Ms Farrell said the replacement process would take years and be done in stages, while the bluestone dedication plaques on each tree would be removed and stored until they could be attached to the oaks.
"An order has already been placed for 250 replacement trees and the first 100 will be available for planting in 2024, with the remaining 150 trees available the following year," she said.
"The Heritage Victoria approved management plan for the avenue requires the trees to meet certain size specifications before they can be planted. The staggered approach will ensure uniform growth of the new avenue."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
