The Standard

Moyne Shire council removing splintered trees from Mortlake Avenue of Honour

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renewal: Moyne Shire has started removing 69 splintered cypress trees from the Mortlake Avenue of Honour, to be replaced by holm oaks. Picture: Anthony Brady

Council contractors have started removing 69 mangled Monterrey cypress trees along the Mortlake Avenue of Honour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.