It's set to be a historic AFLW season, with all 18 teams to take part in the competition for the very first time.
All the action kicks off on Thursday night when Carlton and Collingwood play at the famous Ikon Park in what will be a bumper crowd.
The Standard takes a look at the south-west exports set to take part:
Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)
The Hamilton export will captain the Kangaroos for a fifth straight season and remains one of the competition's elite talents.
The 32-year-old is the only player in the history of the AFLW to be named All-Australian every single season and was the captain in the previous side.
Kearney's Kangaroos are expected to feature in finals after a fourth-placed finish in season six.
Renee Saulitis (St Kilda)
It looms as an interesting season for the South Warrnambool product who will be looking to cement a spot in the Saints' team.
The exciting small forward is coming along nicely and has all the traits for a breakout season at AFLW level after nine matches already.
Natalie Wood (Essendon)
The Warrnambool-raised female football trailblazer will coach the inaugural Essendon Football Club side this season after a strong grounding in coaching across the traps.
After her extensive playing days, which included 197 games across 17 years for Darebin Falcons and Melbourne University, Wood served as an assistant for four years at the Geelong AFLW side and as the VFLW head coach
All eyes will be on her Dons coming to Warrnambool's Reid Oval to take on Geelong on October 9 in what will be a memorable homecoming.
Georgia Clarke (Geelong)
The Branxholme export enters the AFLW season full of confidence and will be hoping to break into the Cats' round one spot should a position become available.
Clarke has played 15 games and recently penned a one-year deal so will be desperate to find her groove at the level up forward.
Maria Moloney (Port Adelaide)
The experienced midfielder departed Brisbane for Port Adelaide for a new challenge and is likely to be among the first picked for the inaugural side which enters the competition for the first time.
The 27-year-old Garvoc export is clean by hand and foot and adds plenty of experience to the Power and is renowned for her competitiveness.
