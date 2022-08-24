Warrnambool and District league junior best and fairest: live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of the Warrnambool and District league junior best and fairest awards.
Reporters Meg Saultry and Nick Creely will be at the Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club from 6.30pm with all the winners of the various football and netball awards throughout the evening and any other news that comes to hand.
Advertisement
Live blog below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.