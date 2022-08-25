If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
LIVE MUSIC: Zach James, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm.
Advertisement
KARAOKE: Vic Hotel Warrnambool, from 8.30pm.
DISCO: Eighties night, Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 7pm.
FESTIVAL: Dunkeld Writers Festival, various locations, runs until Sunday.
BOOK WEEK: Magic of Story of Storytim book week dress-up for children and adults, Glenelg Libraries, Portland, from 11am.
LIVE MUSIC: Thunderstruck AC/DC tribute show, Warrnambool City Bowls Club, from 7pm. The Peep Tempel's Blake Scott supported by Billy Barker and Ruby McKenna, Noodledoof, from 7pm. Glenn Kelly, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm. Now Johnny, Commercial Hotel Hamilton, from 9.30pm.
THEATRE: Shake and Stir Theatre Co's Jane Eyre, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-10pm.
CONCERT: Ukrainian Independence Day concert, food and art, Mozart Hall, 6-9pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, 9am-1pm.
PARADE: Book week costume parade, Warrnambool Library, 11am-noon.
FOOTBALL AND NETBALL: Warrnambool and district second semi-final Nirranda v Panmure, Friendly Societies' Park, from 2pm. Hampden finals series, South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool, Victoria Park Koroit. South West district grand finals, Heywood Recreation Reserve, senior football Cavendish v Dartmoor, from 2.45pm and A grade netball Tyrendarra v Dartmoor, 2.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Andy Alberts and the Walkabouts, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
COMEDY: Dirty Angel Comedy August showcase, Mozart Hall, 5-7pm.
CHALLENGE: Ninja Challenge League Youth Qualifier, HIIT Nation, in Warrnambool, from 10am.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and district first semi-final, Kolora-Noorat v Merrivale, Allansford Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Hampden finals series Portland v Warrnambool, Gardens Oval Port Fairy.
GRAND FINALS: South West District league will run its grand finals at Heywood Recreation Reserve on Saturday. Senior football between Cavendish and Dartmoor kicks off at 2.45pm and A grade netball between Tyrendarra and Dartmoor at 2.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.