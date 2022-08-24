Dual premiership defender Mathew Lloyd knows what it takes as a team in crunch finals to get the desired result.
The gun Nirranda backman - who has compiled yet another stellar Warrnambool and District league season - said the group was preparing strongly for a blockbuster match against Panmure on Saturday at Friendly Societies' Park for a place in the grand final.
He added it was important the Blues had a chance to refresh and reflect on what was to come in the next month.
"I'm feeling really good after a week off to be honest - it's been a long year, so to get that week off which I think we deserved was great," he told The Standard.
"We had a real chance to refresh and now we're ready to launch into it.
"We did a few extra sessions during the week and on Saturday morning we had another run around and then headed out to watch the ressies in the arvo."
The reliable Blue said from a physical perspective the group was as fit as ever and believed there would be plenty of competition for spots.
"Physically I'm feeling really good at the moment, there was a couple of stages through the year where I was pretty sore, a bit battered and bruised but after the week off I feel pretty fit," he said.
"As a team we had a fairly slow start to the season, injuries, illness, same as everyone else, but this week we should a full team for the first time this year.
"It probably makes selection pretty hard for Harko (coach Brayden Harkness) but it's the way it's got to be at footy clubs if you want to be successful I guess."
Lloyd said the confidence gathered from the group after knocking off Panmure in the final home-and-away match was important, with the Blues' ability to cut off the Bulldogs' run and carry impressive.
The Bulldogs are, however, still the only side to beat the Blues this season and are coming off a snarling win against Kolora-Noorat in the qualifying final.
"It was good to get the win in the last round just to know we can beat them I guess," he said.
"We watched them on the weekend and the way they moved the ball on the bigger ground was exceptional so we'll have to be on our game, we know that.
"Their ball movement through the middle of the ground is pretty exceptional, they can cut sides open really easily and when they do that you get a lot of one-on-ones up forward and those big boys can be hard to stop, so it's a big challenge for us as a team."
