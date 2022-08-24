The Standard

Police are seeking information from the public after chocolate shop break-in

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:53am, first published 2:43am
Crook gets cash but not the chocolates

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a commercial burglary at Audley and Hall Artisan Chocolates in Port Fairy early Wednesday morning.

