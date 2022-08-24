Crook gets cash but not the chocolates

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a commercial burglary at Audley and Hall Artisan Chocolates in Port Fairy early Wednesday morning.
A police spokesman said an offender forced open the front door to the Bank Street premises between 4am and 5am before removing a cash float from the shop.
The offender fled the scene.
Somewhat surprisingly no chocolate products were stolen.
Anyone who saw a vehicle near the shop, or who has other information, is requested to contact Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher at the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
There was a small amount of damage caused to the front door.
Long-time senior journalist
